Police target 66 in riot probe

[Anchor]

The police are identifying sixty-six individuals with serious charges and are sequentially applying for arrest warrants.

Among them, three are YouTubers.

The police have stated that they will strictly hold accountable all those confirmed to be related to the riots moving forward.

First, reporter Choo Jae-hoon.

[Report]

They break the windows of the courthouse with fire extinguishers and violently assault the police who try to stop them.

In the two days since the detention review of President Yoon took place, a total of 90 people were arrested in the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court as flagrant offenders.

The ages varied from teens to seventies, with those in their twenties and thirties making up 46 of them, which is more than half of the total.

The police are sequentially applying for arrest warrants for 46 individuals who invaded the Western District Court, 10 who blocked the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' vehicle, and 10 with serious charges such as assaulting police officers.

In particular, among the 46 who invaded the Western District Court, three are YouTubers.

The charges include special trespassing, obstruction of special public duties, and special property damage.

Five individuals have already undergone pre-trial detention hearings after arrest warrants were issued against them.

The police, who have announced a policy of investigating all suspects in custody, stated that they will also take legal action against any additional confirmed illegal actors, instigators, and accomplices.

[Park Jeong-hyun/Public Administration and Security Committee/Democratic Party: "From what I see on the scene, I believe that a detention investigation is the principle."]

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "Yes, we are investigating vigorously. We are continuously pursuing investigations based on the evidence collected."]

The police are considering filing for damages related to equipment damage and injuries to police officers.

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

