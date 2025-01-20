Supreme Court voices strong regret

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In an unusual move, Supreme Court justices held an emergency meeting and issued a statement in response to the violence directed at the court.



They expressed strong regret, stating that attacks on the court are acts that directly deny the rule of law.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



The day after the court was defenselessly violated by violence.



Chief Justice Jo Hee-de convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme Court justices.



After the meeting, an unusually public statement was released.



All 12 Supreme Court justices defined the recent riot as a "serious criminal act that threatens the foundation of the constitutional order based on democracy and the rule of law."



They stated, "Using violent means to attack the court due to dissatisfaction with the court ruling is a direct denial of the rule of law," expressing their strong regret.



[Chun Dae-yup/Court Administration Chief/Supreme Court Justice: "We expressed many concerns that if such extreme acts of disregarding the rule of law become normalized, our country cannot exist."]



The justices pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure that judges and others can perform their duties free from external pressure, urging respect for the role of the judiciary.



They also stated, "We will do our best to build trust in judicial procedures and the courts through communication with the public and improvements to the judicial system."



The public official union's court branch demanded a strong response from the Supreme Court.



[Hwang Geon-ha/Head of the Southern Seoul Branch of the Korean Government Employee's Union: "To fully protect the judiciary, we once again demand that the Chief Justice take direct action."]



The Korean Bar Association described it as an 'unprecedented act of terrorism against the judiciary,' stating that those involved must face severe legal consequences.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!