Extreme YouTubers incite riot

[Anchor]



During this riot, some extreme YouTubers exhibited behavior that went far beyond acceptable limits.



They committed illegal acts, incited participants with provocative statements, and broadcasted it live.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.



[Report]



Supporters stormed the court upon hearing the news of a detention warrant issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Some YouTubers broadcast this live.



[“Everyone come in! Come in!”]



One YouTuber even aired the moment he was arrested as a criminal caught in the act.



[“You are arrested for trespassing.”]



After the police arrested 90 participants in the riot, one YouTube channel led a protest rally just half a day later.



[“Is that the kind of police that leads the destruction of South Korea? Take off your uniform right now!”]



They mainly gather subscribers through unverified extreme claims.



[Lee Sang-ho/Professor, Kyungsung University Department of Digital Content: “It seems that media consumers tend to rely on these sources when they judge that they cannot trust existing legacy media.”]



When their provocative statements increase views, they also earn significant profits from it.



Google, the parent company of YouTube, has stated that it will review and delete videos or suspend monetization according to YouTube policies.



[Chae Jin-won/Professor, Kyung Hee University Institute for Public Governance: “I think we need to create relevant laws to punish YouTubers involved in crimes.”]



There are concerns that the influence of YouTubers who lead extreme statements will not easily diminish in a political reality that caters to a strong supporter base that only wants to hear what they want to hear.



This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.



