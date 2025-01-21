Police slammed for weak response

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The agitated mob also violently attacked the police.



And this scene was broadcast live.



More than fifty police officers were injured.



There has been criticism internally that the police command responded too complacently.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



When the decision on whether to issue a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol had not yet been made.



Seventy percent of the police riot control units deployed at the Seoul Western District Court withdrew.



The number of personnel decreased from 3,000 to 900.



This was a decision made by the police command, anticipating a reduction in the size of the gathering in front of the court.



The accumulated fatigue of the on-site police officers was also taken into account.



However, when the detention warrant was issued, angry supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol surged into the court, and the reduced number of riot control units could not handle them.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "We thought we only needed to block the protesters at the main entrance, but in fact, we were completely overwhelmed in terms of our personnel and resources."]



The police were unable to suppress the protesters and were unilaterally attacked in various places.



Due to the command's directive that 'preemptive responses should not be taken,' they were unable to use batons or wear riot gear.



As a result, over fifty police officers were injured, seven of whom sustained serious injuries.



On the internal bulletin board, there were criticisms stating, "Officers were injured due to the incompetence of the command," along with calls for "the power to respond."



Criticism of the police command continued in the National Assembly as well.



[Jung Dong-man/Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party: "Doesn't everyone know the protesters could become violent?"]



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "No, it's not something everyone could have known."]



The police have decided to actively consider the use of tear gas and batons for violent protests in the future.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



