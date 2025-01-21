News 9

Police slammed for weak response

입력 2025.01.21 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The agitated mob also violently attacked the police.

And this scene was broadcast live.

More than fifty police officers were injured.

There has been criticism internally that the police command responded too complacently.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

When the decision on whether to issue a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol had not yet been made.

Seventy percent of the police riot control units deployed at the Seoul Western District Court withdrew.

The number of personnel decreased from 3,000 to 900.

This was a decision made by the police command, anticipating a reduction in the size of the gathering in front of the court.

The accumulated fatigue of the on-site police officers was also taken into account.

However, when the detention warrant was issued, angry supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol surged into the court, and the reduced number of riot control units could not handle them.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "We thought we only needed to block the protesters at the main entrance, but in fact, we were completely overwhelmed in terms of our personnel and resources."]

The police were unable to suppress the protesters and were unilaterally attacked in various places.

Due to the command's directive that 'preemptive responses should not be taken,' they were unable to use batons or wear riot gear.

As a result, over fifty police officers were injured, seven of whom sustained serious injuries.

On the internal bulletin board, there were criticisms stating, "Officers were injured due to the incompetence of the command," along with calls for "the power to respond."

Criticism of the police command continued in the National Assembly as well.

[Jung Dong-man/Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party: "Doesn't everyone know the protesters could become violent?"]

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "No, it's not something everyone could have known."]

The police have decided to actively consider the use of tear gas and batons for violent protests in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police slammed for weak response
    • 입력 2025-01-21 00:26:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The agitated mob also violently attacked the police.

And this scene was broadcast live.

More than fifty police officers were injured.

There has been criticism internally that the police command responded too complacently.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

When the decision on whether to issue a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol had not yet been made.

Seventy percent of the police riot control units deployed at the Seoul Western District Court withdrew.

The number of personnel decreased from 3,000 to 900.

This was a decision made by the police command, anticipating a reduction in the size of the gathering in front of the court.

The accumulated fatigue of the on-site police officers was also taken into account.

However, when the detention warrant was issued, angry supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol surged into the court, and the reduced number of riot control units could not handle them.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "We thought we only needed to block the protesters at the main entrance, but in fact, we were completely overwhelmed in terms of our personnel and resources."]

The police were unable to suppress the protesters and were unilaterally attacked in various places.

Due to the command's directive that 'preemptive responses should not be taken,' they were unable to use batons or wear riot gear.

As a result, over fifty police officers were injured, seven of whom sustained serious injuries.

On the internal bulletin board, there were criticisms stating, "Officers were injured due to the incompetence of the command," along with calls for "the power to respond."

Criticism of the police command continued in the National Assembly as well.

[Jung Dong-man/Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party: "Doesn't everyone know the protesters could become violent?"]

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "No, it's not something everyone could have known."]

The police have decided to actively consider the use of tear gas and batons for violent protests in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”
“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 <br>출석”

“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 출석”
‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 <br>순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함

‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함
난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지<br>…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들

난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.