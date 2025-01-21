Court rioters attack journalists

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The protesters at the Western District Court resorted to violence against the media as well.



The journalists present at the scene were subjected to indiscriminate verbal abuse and physical assaults, resulting in injuries and damage to equipment.



The affected media outlets have announced a strong response.



Kim Hye-joo reports.



[Report]



The Seoul Western District Court descended into chaos during the riots, with protesters surrounding journalists.



[“Where are you from? (KBS). KBS, you say? Show me your business card, show me your business card, your business card. Show me your business card, you XX.”]



["(I said KBS, KBS.) If you’re from KBS, you can show your card!"]



With loud shouts, indiscriminate assaults begin.



[“Why are you running away? (Yes, it’s KBS. I…).”]



Their violence did not stop here.



After the verbal abuse, they also seized reporting equipment.



[“Get out, MBC!”]



If they suspect someone is a journalist, they show hostility without hesitation.



[“Show me your business card!”]



The affected media outlets have warned of legal action against the radical protesters.



[Na Jun-young/President of the Korea Video Journalist Association: “If violence continues just because their positions or intentions are not aligned with theirs, we can only see that we are living in a society where we cannot enjoy press freedom.”]



Media industry organizations have also defined the assaults on journalists at the Western District Court as a threat to press freedom.



[Park Jong-hyun/President of the Journalists Association of Korea: “We cannot just let this go if there is terrorism against the media, which serves as another critical role. We are the last resort and bastion.”]



The unprecedented riot at the Western District Court caused by violent protesters has violated not only the rule of law but also the freedom of the press as stipulated in the constitution.



KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



