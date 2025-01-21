News 9

Court rioters attack journalists

입력 2025.01.21 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The protesters at the Western District Court resorted to violence against the media as well.

The journalists present at the scene were subjected to indiscriminate verbal abuse and physical assaults, resulting in injuries and damage to equipment.

The affected media outlets have announced a strong response.

Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Western District Court descended into chaos during the riots, with protesters surrounding journalists.

[“Where are you from? (KBS). KBS, you say? Show me your business card, show me your business card, your business card. Show me your business card, you XX.”]

["(I said KBS, KBS.) If you’re from KBS, you can show your card!"]

With loud shouts, indiscriminate assaults begin.

[“Why are you running away? (Yes, it’s KBS. I…).”]

Their violence did not stop here.

After the verbal abuse, they also seized reporting equipment.

[“Get out, MBC!”]

If they suspect someone is a journalist, they show hostility without hesitation.

[“Show me your business card!”]

The affected media outlets have warned of legal action against the radical protesters.

[Na Jun-young/President of the Korea Video Journalist Association: “If violence continues just because their positions or intentions are not aligned with theirs, we can only see that we are living in a society where we cannot enjoy press freedom.”]

Media industry organizations have also defined the assaults on journalists at the Western District Court as a threat to press freedom.

[Park Jong-hyun/President of the Journalists Association of Korea: “We cannot just let this go if there is terrorism against the media, which serves as another critical role. We are the last resort and bastion.”]

The unprecedented riot at the Western District Court caused by violent protesters has violated not only the rule of law but also the freedom of the press as stipulated in the constitution.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court rioters attack journalists
    • 입력 2025-01-21 00:26:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The protesters at the Western District Court resorted to violence against the media as well.

The journalists present at the scene were subjected to indiscriminate verbal abuse and physical assaults, resulting in injuries and damage to equipment.

The affected media outlets have announced a strong response.

Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Western District Court descended into chaos during the riots, with protesters surrounding journalists.

[“Where are you from? (KBS). KBS, you say? Show me your business card, show me your business card, your business card. Show me your business card, you XX.”]

["(I said KBS, KBS.) If you’re from KBS, you can show your card!"]

With loud shouts, indiscriminate assaults begin.

[“Why are you running away? (Yes, it’s KBS. I…).”]

Their violence did not stop here.

After the verbal abuse, they also seized reporting equipment.

[“Get out, MBC!”]

If they suspect someone is a journalist, they show hostility without hesitation.

[“Show me your business card!”]

The affected media outlets have warned of legal action against the radical protesters.

[Na Jun-young/President of the Korea Video Journalist Association: “If violence continues just because their positions or intentions are not aligned with theirs, we can only see that we are living in a society where we cannot enjoy press freedom.”]

Media industry organizations have also defined the assaults on journalists at the Western District Court as a threat to press freedom.

[Park Jong-hyun/President of the Journalists Association of Korea: “We cannot just let this go if there is terrorism against the media, which serves as another critical role. We are the last resort and bastion.”]

The unprecedented riot at the Western District Court caused by violent protesters has violated not only the rule of law but also the freedom of the press as stipulated in the constitution.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”
“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 <br>출석”

“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 출석”
‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 <br>순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함

‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함
난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지<br>…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들

난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.