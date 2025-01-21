How will rioters be punished?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems that those involved in this riot will have a hard time avoiding heavy penalties.



Analysts suggest the possibility of charging rioters with the crime of riot, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.



[Report]



[“○○○ (judge who issued the warrant) come out!!”]



Protesters broke through police barricades and invaded the courthouse.



They smashed the courthouse windows with fire extinguishers and metal pipes, and recklessly destroyed items inside the courthouse.



The police and prosecutors have announced a strict investigation.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police/Yesterday: “I believe this is a serious challenge to the rule of law, and I assure you that we will respond sternly to illegal and violent protests in the future.”]



First, if someone unlawfully enters a building through the collective force, the crime of special intrusion on human habitation, which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison, will be applied.



Acts of damaging court facilities and internal items may be subject to the crime of destructing public goods, which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.



More than 50 police officers have been injured due to this riot.



Assaulting police officers can lead to charges of special obstruction of official duties resulting in injury, which can result in imprisonment of 3 years or more.



Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that the crime of riot, which can result in a sentence of up to 10 years, may also be charged.



The crime of riot applies when a group gathers to commit acts of violence, threats, or destruction.



Penalties can range from 1 year to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 15 million won.



[Oh Ji-won/Lawyer: “While it may not be applied immediately, if internal relationships among those individuals or their willingness to act together become evident, it can certainly be applied.”]



The police have stated that they will thoroughly investigate the connection between this incident and some conservative YouTubers.



However, it seems that a direct causal relationship between the illegal acts and the incitement by the YouTubers must first be established.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



