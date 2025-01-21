KBS condemns assault on reporters
In a statement, KBS stated that the collective assault on reporters is a serious threat to press freedom and a direct challenge to the rule of law and liberal democracy, and announced that it would pursue legal action, including criminal complaints.
KBS emphasized that it will continue to prioritize the safety of its reporters while doing its best to cover and report on the emergency martial law and the presidential impeachment case.
- KBS condemns assault on reporters
입력 2025-01-21 00:26:33
