Court reopens amid riot damage

The Seoul Western District Court building is in a devastating state, showing signs of the riot, but today (1.20) it resumed trials and civil service operations.



Chun Dae-yup, head of the National Court Administration, stated, "The rule of law is on the brink," and emphasized, "At times like this, we need to show that we are continuing judicial operations."



Moon Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



The outer walls of the court are torn apart, and employees began their work with broken windows.



The windows shattered by the rioters have not yet been fully restored and are only temporarily patched up.



Despite the visible signs of the riot remaining everywhere, the Seoul Western District Court conducted trials and civil service operations as usual today.



[Chun Dae-yup/National Court Administration Chief/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Since the rule of law is in a precarious situation, it is even more necessary for us to show that we are continuing our daily operations and judicial work…"]



Access to the building was restricted to court staff and related parties, who underwent identity verification.



["Please show me your access pass."]



Although no court staff were injured in the riot, the court's administrative office reported that the mental trauma for the employees who were on duty at the time is significant.



[Bok So-yeon/Secretary General of the National Public Officials Union Court Headquarters: "They said they are afraid, thinking, 'What if those people saw me?' and remembering the looks that seemed to intend harm."]



The aftermath of the riot has also affected the area around the court.



[Yoo Byeong-il/Legal Officer: "We are practically preparing for a temporary closure until the end of the lunar holiday. The office is open, but I personally judge that operations are suspended."]



[Nearby restaurant staff/voice altered: "In this chaotic situation, who would come to eat? It's devastating; the impact is too severe. What is going on?"]



The estimated damage reported by the court administration is around 700 million won.



It is known that the Seoul Western District Court has increased its security personnel by about double.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



