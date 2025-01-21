Yoon supporters claim resistance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Some participants in the West District Court riot claimed they were "exercising their right to resist," while others even asserted that "the police are instigating an insurrection."



Before the West District Court riot, President Yoon's side repeatedly claimed that the investigation and arrest processes were 'illegal and invalid.'



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



[Report]



Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol stormed the court, which is a bastion of the rule of law.



Among them, some used this expression.



["It's the people's right to resist!"]



As the police moved to suppress the situation, this was also said.



["You are the ones instigating an insurrection! The police are instigating an insurrection!"]



Before these distorted collective actions and statements, there was a message from President Yoon's side to the supporters.



On the first day of the new year, President Yoon stated in a letter, "I am watching through YouTube," and declared, "I will fight until the end."



President Yoon's legal team openly defined the entire investigation and arrest process as illegal and invalid.



They claimed that any citizen could arrest the police if they executed the arrest warrant, and stated that the president's arrest is an insurrection and a riot.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney for President Yoon/Jan. 9: "If this goes wrong, it could lead to civil war."]



On the day of the arrests, President Yoon himself also claimed that the law had collapsed.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Jan. 15: "Unfortunately, the law has completely collapsed in this country."]



He stated that after the martial law, the people, especially the youth, have come to possess a sense of rights and responsibilities as sovereigns, and he even expressed gratitude to the street protesters.



[Park Won-ho/Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Seoul National University: "I think it is serious in the sense that the president directly incited these people, and he cannot escape historical responsibility..."]



The legal team mentioned 'exercising the right to resist' a day before the detention warrant review, and subsequently, an unprecedented riot occurred in the court.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



