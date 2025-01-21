Pres. Yoon in solitary
President Yoon Suk Yeol has been moved to a solitary confinement cell in the general detention area of the Seoul Detention Center.
And he is still refusing to be investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
Let's connect to the Seoul Detention Center.
Reporter Hwang Da-ye, officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are at the detention center, right?
Are they attempting to summon him, or are they conducting an investigation?
[Report]
Yes, the CIO has been attempting to forcibly summon President Yoon for the past five hours inside the detention center.
Given the delay, it cannot be ruled out that the visit has been switched to an investigative session.
Earlier, around 3:40 PM, two vehicles from the CIO were captured entering the Seoul Detention Center by KBS cameras.
As news of the CIO's visit to the detention center spread, protesters quickly gathered at the barricades.
Supporters of President Yoon are still gathered in front of the detention center, continuing to cheer for him while condemning the CIO.
Previously, the CIO issued a 'visitation ban order' against President Yoon.
As a result, no one except for his legal representatives can meet with him.
President Yoon's side has protested, calling it a "violation of human rights," criticizing that "blocking family visits is nothing but a venting of anger against the president, not an investigation."
President Yoon underwent formal admission procedures yesterday (1.19), including having his photo taken and undergoing a physical examination after a warrant for his detention was issued.
His inmate number has been identified as 10.
He is currently in a solitary cell that is 3.5 times the size of a standard solitary confinement cell, measuring around 11 square meters.
Correctional authorities have stated that they will cooperate with the police and the security office to ensure there are no issues regarding extreme claims for President Yoon's rescue.
This has been Hwang Da-ye from KBS News at the Seoul Detention Center.
