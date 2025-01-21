Judiciary committee probes riot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, there were ongoing inquiries regarding the court riots.



The ruling party members focused on the fairness of judicial procedures, such as the issuance of a detention warrant for President Yoon, while the opposition claimed that President Yoon and the ruling party were inciting violence.



Kim Yoo-dae reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party pointed out that the reason for President Yoon's detention is only 15 characters long, highlighting the issue of fairness.



[Song Seok-jun/People Power Party: "What happened when the detention warrant request for Representative Lee Jae-myung was dismissed? It was dismissed with a maximum of 600 characters, wasn't it?"]



It was also highlighted that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have the authority to investigate treason.



[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party: "Ultimately, if the president is prosecuted and punished for this case, and if the crime is confirmed, then we can see that such a precedent will clearly remain, right?"]



[Lee Wan-kyu/Minister of Government Legislation: "That's right. If the Supreme Court recognizes that, a precedent will be established."]



The opposition rebutted that the ruling party incited violence and then shifted the blame to Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party: "Are you saying the police are responsible? Is this something the floor leader of the ruling party in South Korea should say? And now, at this time, you are trying to take advantage of mentioning Lee Jae-myung."]



[Park Eun-jung/Rebuilding Korea Party: "Is there a member of the National Assembly who brings in the riot police? The riot was orchestrated from behind. Be quiet!"]



[Kwak Gyu-taek/People Power Party: "Representative Park Eun-jung! What are you doing!"]



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party: "Are you defending the riot!"]



[Yoo Sang-beom/People Power Party: "What do you mean defending the riot!"]



They escalated their offensive, citing the possibility of organized intervention by the ruling party.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party: "If there is a command and control system, it is treason. Because there is a possibility of unconstitutional party dissolution..."]



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for engaging in political strife under the frame of a second insurrection, while the Democratic Party urged thorough investigations into the masterminds and instigators behind the incidents.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



