Lee Jae-myung meets bank heads
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with the heads of six major banks.
He urged financial institutions to play a role in mutual growth amid difficult economic conditions.
Criticism arose from the ruling party, questioning, "Is he already acting like the president?"
Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.
[Report]
The chairman of the Korea Federation of Banks and the heads of the six major banks gathered in one place.
They attended a meeting hosted by the Democratic Party's Political Affairs Committee, where Lee Jae-myung was also present.
Lee urged financial institutions to play a role in supporting vulnerable groups.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I ask you to play a role that can be a hope for our ordinary citizens and small business owners. Isn't the fundamental role of financial institutions basically to provide support?"]
[Cho Yong-byoung/Korea Federation of Banks Chairman: "We plan to implement more diverse and sustainable support measures for self-employed individuals and small businesses, which are the backbone of the economy."]
He also made remarks that seemed to anticipate demands for lowering interest rates and imposing windfall taxes.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I am not trying to force you to gain something or to impose anything at all."]
In the subsequent closed meeting, it was reported that they discussed ways to enhance the international competitiveness of the financial industry and regulatory improvements.
Lee had also held a meeting with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Bank of Korea on Jan. 8 to check the foreign exchange market, which was seen as an unusual move.
The People Power Party criticized him, asking if he is already acting like the president.
[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Claiming to care for people's livelihoods and the economy, what he does is gather the heads of six major banks to act like a president and promise to distribute 250,000 won to all citizens."]
They urged him not to divide the people and to sincerely engage in his trials instead of just talking about people's livelihoods.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
