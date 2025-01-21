News 9

Lee Jae-myung meets bank heads

[Anchor]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with the heads of six major banks.

He urged financial institutions to play a role in mutual growth amid difficult economic conditions.

Criticism arose from the ruling party, questioning, "Is he already acting like the president?"

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

The chairman of the Korea Federation of Banks and the heads of the six major banks gathered in one place.

They attended a meeting hosted by the Democratic Party's Political Affairs Committee, where Lee Jae-myung was also present.

Lee urged financial institutions to play a role in supporting vulnerable groups.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I ask you to play a role that can be a hope for our ordinary citizens and small business owners. Isn't the fundamental role of financial institutions basically to provide support?"]

[Cho Yong-byoung/Korea Federation of Banks Chairman: "We plan to implement more diverse and sustainable support measures for self-employed individuals and small businesses, which are the backbone of the economy."]

He also made remarks that seemed to anticipate demands for lowering interest rates and imposing windfall taxes.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I am not trying to force you to gain something or to impose anything at all."]

In the subsequent closed meeting, it was reported that they discussed ways to enhance the international competitiveness of the financial industry and regulatory improvements.

Lee had also held a meeting with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Bank of Korea on Jan. 8 to check the foreign exchange market, which was seen as an unusual move.

The People Power Party criticized him, asking if he is already acting like the president.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Claiming to care for people's livelihoods and the economy, what he does is gather the heads of six major banks to act like a president and promise to distribute 250,000 won to all citizens."]

They urged him not to divide the people and to sincerely engage in his trials instead of just talking about people's livelihoods.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

방준원
방준원 기자

