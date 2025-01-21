Will Yoon attend third hearing?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The third hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held tomorrow (1.21).



It remains uncertain whether President Yoon, who is currently arrested and confined, will attend in person, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will be the first witness to appear starting Thursday.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



President Yoon has never attended the impeachment trial hearings until now.



As the third hearing approaches tomorrow, President Yoon's side stated that the president will "soon attend" the impeachment trial.



However, they did not specify a concrete timeline, leaving it uncertain whether he will attend tomorrow.



If he does attend, security issues will need to be discussed, and the Constitutional Court is paying close attention to this matter. The court stated, "It is not the right time to disclose this, and we cannot confirm whether there has been a request for security cooperation."



The Constitutional Court will continue with two hearings this week.



Tomorrow, they will examine the acquired evidence, and on Thursday (1.23), former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will appear as the first witness and be cross-examined.



The key issue is expected to be who wrote the 'Proclamation No. 1' that prohibited National Assembly and political party activities, and how it was drafted.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Jan.16: "(Are you saying that President Yoon) was involved only to the extent of modifying some phrases?"]



[Bae Bo-yoon/President Yoon's Attorney/Jan.16: "The specifics, the detailed content will be accurately addressed through the testimony of Minister Kim Yong-hyun."]



Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, who was also selected as a witness on the same day, has expressed his intention not to attend due to health issues.



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court expressed full support for the position of Chun Dae-yup, the head of the court administration, who referred to the Seoul Western District Court riot incident as a "serious challenge to the rule of law."



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



