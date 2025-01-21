News 9

Will Yoon attend third hearing?

입력 2025.01.21 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The third hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held tomorrow (1.21).

It remains uncertain whether President Yoon, who is currently arrested and confined, will attend in person, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will be the first witness to appear starting Thursday.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

President Yoon has never attended the impeachment trial hearings until now.

As the third hearing approaches tomorrow, President Yoon's side stated that the president will "soon attend" the impeachment trial.

However, they did not specify a concrete timeline, leaving it uncertain whether he will attend tomorrow.

If he does attend, security issues will need to be discussed, and the Constitutional Court is paying close attention to this matter. The court stated, "It is not the right time to disclose this, and we cannot confirm whether there has been a request for security cooperation."

The Constitutional Court will continue with two hearings this week.

Tomorrow, they will examine the acquired evidence, and on Thursday (1.23), former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will appear as the first witness and be cross-examined.

The key issue is expected to be who wrote the 'Proclamation No. 1' that prohibited National Assembly and political party activities, and how it was drafted.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Jan.16: "(Are you saying that President Yoon) was involved only to the extent of modifying some phrases?"]

[Bae Bo-yoon/President Yoon's Attorney/Jan.16: "The specifics, the detailed content will be accurately addressed through the testimony of Minister Kim Yong-hyun."]

Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, who was also selected as a witness on the same day, has expressed his intention not to attend due to health issues.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court expressed full support for the position of Chun Dae-yup, the head of the court administration, who referred to the Seoul Western District Court riot incident as a "serious challenge to the rule of law."

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Will Yoon attend third hearing?
    • 입력 2025-01-21 00:26:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The third hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held tomorrow (1.21).

It remains uncertain whether President Yoon, who is currently arrested and confined, will attend in person, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will be the first witness to appear starting Thursday.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

President Yoon has never attended the impeachment trial hearings until now.

As the third hearing approaches tomorrow, President Yoon's side stated that the president will "soon attend" the impeachment trial.

However, they did not specify a concrete timeline, leaving it uncertain whether he will attend tomorrow.

If he does attend, security issues will need to be discussed, and the Constitutional Court is paying close attention to this matter. The court stated, "It is not the right time to disclose this, and we cannot confirm whether there has been a request for security cooperation."

The Constitutional Court will continue with two hearings this week.

Tomorrow, they will examine the acquired evidence, and on Thursday (1.23), former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will appear as the first witness and be cross-examined.

The key issue is expected to be who wrote the 'Proclamation No. 1' that prohibited National Assembly and political party activities, and how it was drafted.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Jan.16: "(Are you saying that President Yoon) was involved only to the extent of modifying some phrases?"]

[Bae Bo-yoon/President Yoon's Attorney/Jan.16: "The specifics, the detailed content will be accurately addressed through the testimony of Minister Kim Yong-hyun."]

Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, who was also selected as a witness on the same day, has expressed his intention not to attend due to health issues.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court expressed full support for the position of Chun Dae-yup, the head of the court administration, who referred to the Seoul Western District Court riot incident as a "serious challenge to the rule of law."

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”
“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 <br>출석”

“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 출석”
‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 <br>순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함

‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함
난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지<br>…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들

난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.