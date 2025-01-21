Trump to sign 100 orders

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems we will be able to see how President-elect Trump will change America and what impact it will have on us through the executive orders he signs on his first day in office.



He has announced plans to sign nearly a hundred executive orders on his first day, promising to act with historic speed and strength.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



President-elect Trump emphasized that he will act with historic speed and strength to resolve America's crises.



The tool he will use is executive orders, which can take effect immediately without congressional approval.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to be 100 to be exact."]



The first executive order is likely to focus on deporting illegal immigrants and strengthening border security.



There is also a possibility of declaring a national emergency at the southern border.



An executive order aimed at lowering gas prices in the U.S. and creating jobs by expanding oil and natural gas drilling is also prepared.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "We're going to reclaim our wealth. We're going to unlock the liquid gold that's right under our feet. Liquid gold."]



The Biden administration's policies on diversity and inclusion are also targets for elimination.



It is expected that about 15,000 transgender soldiers in the military will be forced to retire.



An executive order to revive the Chinese video platform TikTok, while increasing U.S. ownership to ensure profits for America, has already been disclosed.



The most attention-grabbing issue is tariffs.



President-elect Trump has declared that he will impose high tariffs not only on China but also on Mexico and Canada.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "That'd be done through tariffs and smart policies. We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American. "]



If the anticipated 25% tariff on Mexico is imposed, domestic companies that produce goods in Mexico for export to the U.S. will be affected.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



