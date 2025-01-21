News 9

Trump to sign 100 orders

입력 2025.01.21 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It seems we will be able to see how President-elect Trump will change America and what impact it will have on us through the executive orders he signs on his first day in office.

He has announced plans to sign nearly a hundred executive orders on his first day, promising to act with historic speed and strength.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

President-elect Trump emphasized that he will act with historic speed and strength to resolve America's crises.

The tool he will use is executive orders, which can take effect immediately without congressional approval.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to be 100 to be exact."]

The first executive order is likely to focus on deporting illegal immigrants and strengthening border security.

There is also a possibility of declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

An executive order aimed at lowering gas prices in the U.S. and creating jobs by expanding oil and natural gas drilling is also prepared.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "We're going to reclaim our wealth. We're going to unlock the liquid gold that's right under our feet. Liquid gold."]

The Biden administration's policies on diversity and inclusion are also targets for elimination.

It is expected that about 15,000 transgender soldiers in the military will be forced to retire.

An executive order to revive the Chinese video platform TikTok, while increasing U.S. ownership to ensure profits for America, has already been disclosed.

The most attention-grabbing issue is tariffs.

President-elect Trump has declared that he will impose high tariffs not only on China but also on Mexico and Canada.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "That'd be done through tariffs and smart policies. We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American. "]

If the anticipated 25% tariff on Mexico is imposed, domestic companies that produce goods in Mexico for export to the U.S. will be affected.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump to sign 100 orders
    • 입력 2025-01-21 00:26:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

It seems we will be able to see how President-elect Trump will change America and what impact it will have on us through the executive orders he signs on his first day in office.

He has announced plans to sign nearly a hundred executive orders on his first day, promising to act with historic speed and strength.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

President-elect Trump emphasized that he will act with historic speed and strength to resolve America's crises.

The tool he will use is executive orders, which can take effect immediately without congressional approval.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to be 100 to be exact."]

The first executive order is likely to focus on deporting illegal immigrants and strengthening border security.

There is also a possibility of declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

An executive order aimed at lowering gas prices in the U.S. and creating jobs by expanding oil and natural gas drilling is also prepared.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "We're going to reclaim our wealth. We're going to unlock the liquid gold that's right under our feet. Liquid gold."]

The Biden administration's policies on diversity and inclusion are also targets for elimination.

It is expected that about 15,000 transgender soldiers in the military will be forced to retire.

An executive order to revive the Chinese video platform TikTok, while increasing U.S. ownership to ensure profits for America, has already been disclosed.

The most attention-grabbing issue is tariffs.

President-elect Trump has declared that he will impose high tariffs not only on China but also on Mexico and Canada.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "That'd be done through tariffs and smart policies. We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American. "]

If the anticipated 25% tariff on Mexico is imposed, domestic companies that produce goods in Mexico for export to the U.S. will be affected.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”
“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 <br>출석”

“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 출석”
‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 <br>순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함

‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함
난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지<br>…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들

난동 생중계에 자극적 발언까지…도 넘은 강성 유튜버들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.