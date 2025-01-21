NEC dismisses poll objections

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, as public opinion polls show that the approval ratings of both the ruling and opposition parties have returned to levels seen before the impeachment crisis, interpretations within the political sphere have become more sensitive.



The Democratic Party raised issues regarding a recent poll that indicated President Yoon's approval rating had reached 40%, but the National Election Commission dismissed the Democratic Party's objection.



This is Son Seo-young reporting.



[Report]



A recent poll revealed that President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has approached the 40% range following the passage of the impeachment motion.



The Democratic Party claimed that the design of the poll questions was biased, leading to specific responses, and filed an objection with the NEC.



The contentious question was, "What do you think about the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials forcibly detaining the sitting president despite the illegal controversy surrounding the arrest warrant for President Yoon?"



In response, the NEC reviewed the composition of the questionnaire and concluded that "there is no problem," thus dismissing the objection.



The Democratic Party has decided to form a special committee within the party to verify public opinion polls and respond to distortions and manipulations.



However, they canceled their plan to visit the polling company that was the subject of their objection for an investigation tomorrow (1.21).



Meanwhile, the NEC has filed a defamation complaint against an online media outlet and its reporter for reporting that "99 Chinese spies were arrested at the election training center on the day of the martial law."



The NEC stated, "They reported and disseminated information without verifying the facts, amplifying suspicions of election fraud and inciting social division," and emphasized that "severe punishment is necessary."



In relation to this report, the U.S. Forces Korea also issued an official statement declaring the information "completely false."



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



