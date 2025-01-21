Security tightened for CIO, courts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the riot at the Western District Court, police security for investigative agencies and the judiciary has been significantly strengthened.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has implemented personal protection measures for its investigation team and judges, and the Constitutional Court, which will hold the third hearing for impeachment tomorrow (1.21), has also enhanced its security.



Choi Min-young reports.



[Report]



Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol have held rallies in front of the Constitutional Court for the second day.



They did not comply with the order to "not gather and shout slogans."



["Gathering to chant slogans together constitutes an unreported assembly."]



Yesterday (1.19), a man was arrested by the police after attempting to climb over the fence of the Constitutional Court.



Threatening messages targeting the judges were posted on the court's online bulletin board.



Tomorrow, the third hearing for the impeachment is scheduled, raising tensions as the Constitutional Court has significantly enhanced its security.



[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court: "The Constitutional Court has prepared measures to strengthen security in the courtroom, and we plan to request the police to enhance outer security according to levels."]



In response to the recent riot, the police have also increased security for the CIO, which is investigating President Yoon, and for the Seoul Detention Center where the president is incarcerated.



Personal protection measures have been implemented for the investigation team of the CIO and the judges who issued detention warrants.



[Lee Hae-sik/Democratic Party Member: "Is there a request for security for major judges from the Supreme Court or the Constitutional Court?"]



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: "Yes, there is a request for security. I can't specify who from the Western District Court, but several detectives are currently providing personal protection."]



Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission, which was set to discuss measures to guarantee President Yoon's right to defense, canceled the meeting due to safety concerns following the riot.



KBS News, Choi Min-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!