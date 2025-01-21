First winter fine dust alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the day of the winter solstice, today (1.20), instead of cold weather, fine dust has arrived.



A fine dust warning has been issued in Seoul for the first time this winter, and fine dust is expected to prevail across the country for the time being.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



The city center of Seoul is buried in hazy dust.



The concentration of fine dust in Seoul once exceeded 120 micrograms per cubic meter, reaching a 'very bad' level.



[Lee Hyun-ho/Seoul Guro-gu: "I thought it was just foggy, but it turned out to be fine dust."]



Due to stagnant air around the Korean Peninsula and the inflow of foreign fine dust with the southwesterly winds, the concentration of fine dust in most areas of the country also exceeded the 'bad' level.



A fine dust warning has been issued in Seoul for the first time this winter, and warnings have also been issued for the entire metropolitan area and northern Chungcheongnam-do.



In Chungcheongnam-do, the first preliminary reduction measures for fine dust have been implemented this year.



[Choi Sung-im/Chungnam Cheonan: "I always feel uncomfortable, but today seems particularly bad. I always carry a mask."]



Tomorrow (1.21), fine dust concentrations are expected to reach 'very bad' levels, especially in the central region, Daegu, and North Gyeongsang Province.



[Nam Ji-eun/National Institute of Environmental Research Air Quality Integrated Forecast Center Forecaster: "This high concentration of fine dust is expected to continue due to stagnant air until Jan. 24."]



In Seoul and the metropolitan area, as well as in Chungcheongnam-do, emergency fine dust reduction measures will be implemented from 6 AM to 9 PM tomorrow.



The operation of old diesel vehicles will be restricted, and an alternate no-driving system will be implemented for public institutions.



When fine dust is severe, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases should refrain from going outside, and if they must go out, they should wear masks.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



