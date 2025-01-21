Trump's inauguration imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Trump's second term is about to begin, with just about four hours left.



U.S. President Donald Trump will be officially inaugurated.



We are heading to Washington, where the inauguration ceremony will take place.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook! You are close to the Capitol, where the inauguration ceremony is being held, right?



It’s still early in the morning, but security seems to be very tight.



[Reporter]



Due to the cold, the inauguration ceremony will be held in the central hall of the Capitol building, but security in Washington has been significantly heightened for the inauguration day.



Most roads around the Capitol and the White House are closed to vehicle traffic, and thick concrete barriers and high metal fences have been installed in various places.



U.S. President-elect Trump will begin his official schedule for the day with a worship service at St. John's Church behind the White House in about 30 minutes.



After the service, he will have tea time with outgoing President Biden at the White House before moving to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.



At noon, he will take the oath of office with his hand on the Bible and receive military command.



Following the oath, he is expected to deliver his inaugural address and then sign executive orders prepared in the 'President's Room' at the Capitol.



[Anchor]



What he will say in the inaugural address is the most anticipated part, isn't it?



What kind of content can we expect?



[Reporter]



The slogan "Make America Great Again," which he emphasized during his first term and the election campaign, is expected to be the basic framework of the entire inaugural address.



Policies such as 'America First' in tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy, as well as 'peace through strength,' are anticipated to be included.



We also expect Trump to repeal Biden policies, including the cancellation of green policies.



Let's hear it directly.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "The curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity, and pride, bringing it all back once and for all."]



[Anchor]



With the inauguration venue suddenly moved indoors, the number of attendees has significantly decreased, right?



Who will be attending?



[Reporter]



Only about 750 people will be able to attend the inauguration ceremony held in the central hall of the Capitol.



The attendees are limited to former U.S. presidents, key political figures, and officially invited foreign leaders.



The rest will watch the inauguration ceremony live from an indoor stadium near the White House, which has a capacity of 20,000.



The only Korean official attending the inauguration is Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong and his spouse.



It has been confirmed that Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and Coupang Board Chairman Kim Bum-seok have been invited to the stadium where the inauguration will be broadcast and to the ball.



This has been reported from Washington.



