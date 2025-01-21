Handwritten letter to successor

동영상 고정 취소

U.S. President-elect Trump will receive a letter left on his desk when he enters the Oval Office.



It is a handwritten letter from outgoing President Biden.



The American tradition of leaving a letter for the incoming president began when Reagan left a message of encouragement for Father Bush (George H. W. Bush), and it continued even when a president lost an election and handed over power.



Bush wrote a letter of encouragement to the Democrat Clinton, saying, "Your success is our country's success."



Clinton then left heartfelt advice for the Republican Son Bush (George W. Bush), and he also left sincere advice for the Democrat Obama.



Four years ago, Trump, who contested the election results, also maintained the tradition of leaving a letter for Biden, which Biden described as dignified and generous.



Now it is Biden's turn to write a reply to that letter.



The content will be revealed later, but it is clear that it will embody the dignity of American 'presidential leadership' by sincerely encouraging the successor who takes on a heavy responsibility, regardless of party affiliation.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!