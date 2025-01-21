News 9

Tottenham struggles, Son criticized

입력 2025.01.21 (01:43)

[Anchor]

The atmosphere is becoming increasingly concerning for England's professional football team Tottenham, as they have lost to Everton, putting them closer to the relegation zone.

Son Heung-min, who played as a forward for the first time in a while, received harsh criticism from local media for missing crucial goal opportunities.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, who was deployed as a forward due to Solanke's sudden knee injury, actively led the attack.

In the 18th minute of the first half, he made a swift breakthrough into the space behind but was blocked by a tackle from the opposing defender.

The most disappointing moment came in the 24th minute of the first half.

It was a golden opportunity created by a cutback pass from Kulusevski.

The timing seemed fine, but Son Heung-min's shot lacked power and went straight to the goalkeeper.

["Son! It'd have gone 9 times out of 10."]

Three minutes later, during another counterattack opportunity, he showcased a feint dribble to shake off the defense, but again, he was thwarted by a save and couldn't find the net.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's defense was once again exposed, as Ndiaye's body feint caused Dragusin to fall.

In the second half, despite Kulusevski's consolation goal and Richarlison's late goal, it was not enough to turn the game around.

With three consecutive league losses, Tottenham has only managed to secure one win in their last ten matches, falling into a dire situation where the point difference with the relegation zone is only eight points.

However, despite the rising calls for his dismissal, manager Postecoglou drew the line, stating that it was not something he needed to worry about.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I have the responsibility of the group of players I do have to try and get us through this. That's what I got to focus on. For me to focus on anything else is abstaining myself from responsibilities I have."]

After making an appearance in this match, Son Heung-min, who shares the record for the 10th most appearances in Tottenham's history, is burdened with the heavy responsibility of leading the team to rebound in the upcoming Europa League away match this Friday amid injuries to key players.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

