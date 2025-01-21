News 9

Ballunteer returns

[Anchor]

The 'Ballunteer' team, which is competing in a friendly match with an amateur futsal team to donate treatment costs for pediatric cancer patients, has evolved even further this year.

KBS commentator Lee Young-pyo and World Cup stars like Seol Ki-hyeon have joined, and singer Lee Chan-won, who is well-versed in sports, has been brought in as a special commentator.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The glory of being a star from the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup feels like a distant memory now.

They came together for the noble cause of donation, but faced a tough initiation.

Determined to avoid further embarrassment, the Ballunteer team has taken on a bigger challenge from the start of the new year.

They are competing against futsal powerhouses from across the country, and if they win, the production team will provide a prize that the cast will contribute to donate as part of a social contribution program.

[Lee Young-pyo: "(If we lose) the cast members will contribute to raise 1 million won, which is the production team's proposal."]

[Kim Young-kwang: "That's the production team's proposal, and our proposal is that the older brother pays."]

[Jung Dae-se: "I have a debt of 2 billion won."]

However, this time the donation amount has increased to 10 million won, so not a single match can be taken lightly.

Captain Lee Young-pyo is at the center, and with the addition of the fighting spirit champion 'Cho Tuso' Cho Won-hee and 'Seol Valdo' Seol Ki-hyeon, their strength has become even more formidable.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I thought it would be nice to play football with those who supported us. I wondered how we could add meaning by helping someone while playing futsal."]

The commentary team has also become more glamorous.

Last year's KBS Entertainment Awards winner and trot singer Lee Chan-won, who is knowledgeable about sports like baseball and football, showcased fantastic chemistry with caster Nam Hyun-jong.

[Lee Chan-won/Special Commentator for Ballunteer: "Hello, I am Lee Chan-won, newly joining as a commentator for Ballunteer. I originally wanted to be a sports announcer if I didn't become a singer. I was going to go that route, but I got a great opportunity in trot and became a trot singer."]

A valuable donation project where a group of 41-year-olds are struggling, even training individually in the cold wave!

The special Lunar New Year edition of Ballunteer will air next Monday and Tuesday in a two-part series.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

