News 9

Ahn Se-young with flawless wins

입력 2025.01.21 (01:43)

With back-to-back victories in two tournaments, badminton player Ahn Se-young has returned to the country with a bright smile.

Dressed comfortably, Ahn Se-young entered the arrival hall, showing a cheerful smile after a long time.

Ahn Se-young has achieved 10 consecutive wins without dropping a single set in two tournaments, setting another record with back-to-back flawless victories.

After dominating the Olympics, Ahn Se-young stated that her goal now is to achieve a 'more perfect victory' beyond just winning.

[Ahn Se-young/Badminton National Team: "The Olympics are over, and it's already in the past. I think each match from now on will become my record."]

Despite the chaos in the association due to the troubled presidential election and the disarray in the national team atmosphere caused by a leadership vacuum, world number one Ahn Se-young remains unfazed.

