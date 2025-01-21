Ahn Se-young with flawless wins

동영상 고정 취소

With back-to-back victories in two tournaments, badminton player Ahn Se-young has returned to the country with a bright smile.



Dressed comfortably, Ahn Se-young entered the arrival hall, showing a cheerful smile after a long time.



Ahn Se-young has achieved 10 consecutive wins without dropping a single set in two tournaments, setting another record with back-to-back flawless victories.



After dominating the Olympics, Ahn Se-young stated that her goal now is to achieve a 'more perfect victory' beyond just winning.



[Ahn Se-young/Badminton National Team: "The Olympics are over, and it's already in the past. I think each match from now on will become my record."]



Despite the chaos in the association due to the troubled presidential election and the disarray in the national team atmosphere caused by a leadership vacuum, world number one Ahn Se-young remains unfazed.



