News 9

Bong Joon-ho introduces Mickey 17

[Anchor]

Director Bong Joon-ho has returned with a new film after six years since 'Parasite'.

This time, it's a story about clones.

Director Bong introduced the film as a reality that we will vividly experience.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.

[Report]

[“This is going to be a pretty extreme job. From now on, you need to get used to dying.”]

The protagonist 'Mickey' is sent to explore a planet in space. After his death, he is cloned.

[“Why aren't you dead?”]

Chaos ensues when the 17th and 18th Mickeys accidentally exist at the same time.

The director says that just as people could not imagine the emergence of ChatGPT, encountering clones may also be something we face in the near future.

[Bong Joon-ho/Director: “It means that you all here will experience it. I might not be around then, but you will probably experience it very vividly…”]

Although it is a blockbuster with a production cost of over 210 billion won, the director's unique humanity and sharp satire form the backbone of the film.

[Robert Pattinson/Mickey: “Star Wars looking thing, and then we'd be doing this really almost like silly scene. It's like really some of the scenes are so funny in it that you just don't really get it in other big si-fi movies. I mean it's a surprisingly brave.”]

Director Bong Joon-ho, who has unraveled sad realities with a wry smile, is drawing global attention to what kind of resonance this time will bring.

[“It’s a bit terrifying. I want to be a writer who writes one script every year that AI can never write.”]

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

