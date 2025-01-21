Manchester City scores 6 goals
The first goal that signaled Manchester City's revival came from Phil Foden.
Three minutes later, Mateo Kovacic's stunning long-range shot added to the momentum.
The cannonball shot that pierced through three defenders sharply found the corner of the goal.
Foden, the scorer of the first goal, completed a multi-goal performance with perfect synergy with Kevin De Bruyne.
Erling Haaland, who successfully re-signed for 10 years last week, also soared with his 17th goal.
["Doku to Haaland, Haaland taps it in."]
["Huge smile on his face."]
Manchester City, which scored 6 goals against Ipswich Town, has risen to 4th place.
Nottingham Forest, which has become the surprise team of the season, continued its high-flying performance today.
Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton 3-2, closing the gap to 6 points behind the leader Liverpool, continuing their miraculous run.
