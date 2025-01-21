Manchester City scores 6 goals

동영상 고정 취소

Manchester City, which had been in severe slump until mid-league, scored 6 goals against Ipswich Town and climbed to 4th place in the league.



The first goal that signaled Manchester City's revival came from Phil Foden.



Three minutes later, Mateo Kovacic's stunning long-range shot added to the momentum.



The cannonball shot that pierced through three defenders sharply found the corner of the goal.



Foden, the scorer of the first goal, completed a multi-goal performance with perfect synergy with Kevin De Bruyne.



Erling Haaland, who successfully re-signed for 10 years last week, also soared with his 17th goal.



["Doku to Haaland, Haaland taps it in."]



["Huge smile on his face."]



Manchester City, which scored 6 goals against Ipswich Town, has risen to 4th place.



Nottingham Forest, which has become the surprise team of the season, continued its high-flying performance today.



Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton 3-2, closing the gap to 6 points behind the leader Liverpool, continuing their miraculous run.



