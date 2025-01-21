Lee Seung-yeop heads to Sydney

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Doosan Bears head coach Lee Seung-yeop, who is in his third year of contract and the final year, has departed for Sydney, Australia, the site of their training camp.



He set out on his journey alone, without the players and coaching staff. What could be the reason?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



Coach Lee Seung-yeop pulls a cart and enters the departure hall at Incheon Airport alone.



This is a different scene from last year when he left with the team, as he headed to Sydney four days ahead of the main squad for perfect preparation.



[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I am leaving early to have a little more time to think and prepare for the changes, as it is a crucial year."]



He has indicated that this year's camp will be tougher than the last two years, and he plans to work on improving the batting system with new hitting coach Park Seok-min.



He emphasized the importance of considering runners and ball counts, noting that there were many disappointing moments in scoring situations last year.



[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I can't say to reduce the swing range. There has been a style of baseball we've been playing until now... Rather than just hitting based on what the pitcher throws, I hope we can have a more situational approach to hitting."]



Aware of criticism regarding the management of the pitching staff, he expressed his intention to focus on starting pitching this year.



[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I think we have disappointed our fans a lot over the past two years. I will do my best to show a game led by starting pitchers, not middle relievers."]



As the saying goes, true effort does not betray, Coach Lee is aiming for the Korean Series this season with his proactive camp preparations.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!