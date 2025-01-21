News 9

Lee Seung-yeop heads to Sydney

입력 2025.01.21 (01:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Doosan Bears head coach Lee Seung-yeop, who is in his third year of contract and the final year, has departed for Sydney, Australia, the site of their training camp.

He set out on his journey alone, without the players and coaching staff. What could be the reason?

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Coach Lee Seung-yeop pulls a cart and enters the departure hall at Incheon Airport alone.

This is a different scene from last year when he left with the team, as he headed to Sydney four days ahead of the main squad for perfect preparation.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I am leaving early to have a little more time to think and prepare for the changes, as it is a crucial year."]

He has indicated that this year's camp will be tougher than the last two years, and he plans to work on improving the batting system with new hitting coach Park Seok-min.

He emphasized the importance of considering runners and ball counts, noting that there were many disappointing moments in scoring situations last year.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I can't say to reduce the swing range. There has been a style of baseball we've been playing until now... Rather than just hitting based on what the pitcher throws, I hope we can have a more situational approach to hitting."]

Aware of criticism regarding the management of the pitching staff, he expressed his intention to focus on starting pitching this year.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I think we have disappointed our fans a lot over the past two years. I will do my best to show a game led by starting pitchers, not middle relievers."]

As the saying goes, true effort does not betray, Coach Lee is aiming for the Korean Series this season with his proactive camp preparations.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Seung-yeop heads to Sydney
    • 입력 2025-01-21 01:43:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Doosan Bears head coach Lee Seung-yeop, who is in his third year of contract and the final year, has departed for Sydney, Australia, the site of their training camp.

He set out on his journey alone, without the players and coaching staff. What could be the reason?

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Coach Lee Seung-yeop pulls a cart and enters the departure hall at Incheon Airport alone.

This is a different scene from last year when he left with the team, as he headed to Sydney four days ahead of the main squad for perfect preparation.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I am leaving early to have a little more time to think and prepare for the changes, as it is a crucial year."]

He has indicated that this year's camp will be tougher than the last two years, and he plans to work on improving the batting system with new hitting coach Park Seok-min.

He emphasized the importance of considering runners and ball counts, noting that there were many disappointing moments in scoring situations last year.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I can't say to reduce the swing range. There has been a style of baseball we've been playing until now... Rather than just hitting based on what the pitcher throws, I hope we can have a more situational approach to hitting."]

Aware of criticism regarding the management of the pitching staff, he expressed his intention to focus on starting pitching this year.

[Lee Seung-yeop/Doosan Bears Coach: "I think we have disappointed our fans a lot over the past two years. I will do my best to show a game led by starting pitchers, not middle relievers."]

As the saying goes, true effort does not betray, Coach Lee is aiming for the Korean Series this season with his proactive camp preparations.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 트럼프, 취임 선서…제47대 미국 대통령에 <br>취임

[속보] 트럼프, 취임 선서…제47대 미국 대통령에 취임
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 실패…“다시 시도 예정”
“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 <br>출석”

“윤 대통령 오늘 헌재 직접 출석”
‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 <br>순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함

‘서부지법 폭동 사태’ 66명 순차 구속영장…유튜버도 3명 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.