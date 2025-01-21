[News Today] YOON ATTENDS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, now detained, made an appearance at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. He announced last night his decision to defend himself directly in court, despite refusing all investigations. This marks the first time an impeached president has appeared at the Court for their trial.



[REPORT]

Through his legal representative, President Yoon Suk Yeol notified Monday night that he will attend the third hearing of his impeachment trial on Tuesday.



It marks the first time in history for an impeached president to personally appear at the Constitutional Court.



Two former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye did not attend a single hearing of their impeachment trials.



President Yoon had also snubbed the first two hearings but now that he has no excuse to skip since being detained, it appears he decided to give his testimony.



His team said that Yoon plans to attend all six such hearings scheduled through February 13th as much as possible.



As witness interrogations are scheduled from Thursday starting with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, it’s possible Yoon may throw questions at key witnesses of the martial law decree in court.



Since news of Yoon’s attendance became known, the Constitutional Court has stepped up security in and around its premises.



Police vehicle barricades have been set up around court perimeters while a police blockade line is installed at the front entrance.



Police are on alert and closely monitoring moves by Yoon supporters following the riot on the Seoul Western District Court this past Sunday.