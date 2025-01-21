News Today

[News Today] ATTEMPTS TO ENFORCE YOON’S SUMMONS

입력 2025.01.21 (16:32) 수정 2025.01.21 (16:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office made its first attempt to forcefully summon of President Yoon Suk Yeol yesterday. After President Yoon's continued refusal, the attempt failed within six hours. This move by the CIO reflects the urgency of conducting a face-to-face interview before the end of President Yoon’s detention period.

[REPORT]
CIO vehicle enters the Seoul Detention Center at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

CIO investigators and prosecutors visited the facility to bring President Yoon for questioning by force.

However, their attempt failed and they returned to their offices six hours later.

The CIO said Yoon's summons was not enforced due to his continued refusal.

Yoon's legal team explained that its meeting with the president to prepare for impeachment trial hearings lasted through 9:30 p.m. and the CIO officials waited all that time before leaving.

The CIO has vowed to continue criminal proceedings against Yoon, including trying to bring him for questioning by force again.

When President Yoon was arrested on Jan. 15, he exercised his right to silence during the very first questioning, and so far has refused the CIO's summons requests four times.

As a proper investigation has not been conducted, the CIO appears to have reviewed the law and precedents and determined that forced summons is possible.

In the past, the Supreme Court ruled that a detained suspect who refuses questioning can be brought by investigators to the investigation office by force.

The CIO's decision to attempt to enforce Yoon's summons was evidently also influenced by the fact that it has little time left to conduct the probe.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, investigations into detained suspects can last for up to 20 days from the day of arrest.

However, the CIO has decided to split the permitted period with prosecutors as it has no right to indict a sitting president.

The CIO must wrap up its probe and transfer the case to prosecutors.

It appears the CIO also took into account the fact that prosecutors, who have already indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other key figures in detention, want to receive the case as soon as possible.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ATTEMPTS TO ENFORCE YOON’S SUMMONS
    • 입력 2025-01-21 16:32:33
    • 수정2025-01-21 16:33:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office made its first attempt to forcefully summon of President Yoon Suk Yeol yesterday. After President Yoon's continued refusal, the attempt failed within six hours. This move by the CIO reflects the urgency of conducting a face-to-face interview before the end of President Yoon’s detention period.

[REPORT]
CIO vehicle enters the Seoul Detention Center at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

CIO investigators and prosecutors visited the facility to bring President Yoon for questioning by force.

However, their attempt failed and they returned to their offices six hours later.

The CIO said Yoon's summons was not enforced due to his continued refusal.

Yoon's legal team explained that its meeting with the president to prepare for impeachment trial hearings lasted through 9:30 p.m. and the CIO officials waited all that time before leaving.

The CIO has vowed to continue criminal proceedings against Yoon, including trying to bring him for questioning by force again.

When President Yoon was arrested on Jan. 15, he exercised his right to silence during the very first questioning, and so far has refused the CIO's summons requests four times.

As a proper investigation has not been conducted, the CIO appears to have reviewed the law and precedents and determined that forced summons is possible.

In the past, the Supreme Court ruled that a detained suspect who refuses questioning can be brought by investigators to the investigation office by force.

The CIO's decision to attempt to enforce Yoon's summons was evidently also influenced by the fact that it has little time left to conduct the probe.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, investigations into detained suspects can last for up to 20 days from the day of arrest.

However, the CIO has decided to split the permitted period with prosecutors as it has no right to indict a sitting president.

The CIO must wrap up its probe and transfer the case to prosecutors.

It appears the CIO also took into account the fact that prosecutors, who have already indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other key figures in detention, want to receive the case as soon as possible.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

尹 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 묻자 “준 적 없다”…<br>이 시각 헌법재판소

尹 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 묻자 “준 적 없다”…이 시각 헌법재판소
야5당 “윤상현, 폭동 조장 제명 필요”…국민의힘 “과도한 정치공세”

야5당 “윤상현, 폭동 조장 제명 필요”…국민의힘 “과도한 정치공세”
국조특위, 합참·수방사 벙커 <br>현장 조사…“여인형, 50여 명 구금 가능한지 확인 지시”

국조특위, 합참·수방사 벙커 현장 조사…“여인형, 50여 명 구금 가능한지 확인 지시”
김용현, 검찰서 ‘포고령 1호 <br>작성한 노트북 파쇄’ 진술

김용현, 검찰서 ‘포고령 1호 작성한 노트북 파쇄’ 진술
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.