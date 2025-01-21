[News Today] ATTEMPTS TO ENFORCE YOON’S SUMMONS

The Corruption Investigation Office made its first attempt to forcefully summon of President Yoon Suk Yeol yesterday. After President Yoon's continued refusal, the attempt failed within six hours. This move by the CIO reflects the urgency of conducting a face-to-face interview before the end of President Yoon’s detention period.



CIO vehicle enters the Seoul Detention Center at 3:40 p.m. Monday.



CIO investigators and prosecutors visited the facility to bring President Yoon for questioning by force.



However, their attempt failed and they returned to their offices six hours later.



The CIO said Yoon's summons was not enforced due to his continued refusal.



Yoon's legal team explained that its meeting with the president to prepare for impeachment trial hearings lasted through 9:30 p.m. and the CIO officials waited all that time before leaving.



The CIO has vowed to continue criminal proceedings against Yoon, including trying to bring him for questioning by force again.



When President Yoon was arrested on Jan. 15, he exercised his right to silence during the very first questioning, and so far has refused the CIO's summons requests four times.



As a proper investigation has not been conducted, the CIO appears to have reviewed the law and precedents and determined that forced summons is possible.



In the past, the Supreme Court ruled that a detained suspect who refuses questioning can be brought by investigators to the investigation office by force.



The CIO's decision to attempt to enforce Yoon's summons was evidently also influenced by the fact that it has little time left to conduct the probe.



Under the Criminal Procedure Act, investigations into detained suspects can last for up to 20 days from the day of arrest.



However, the CIO has decided to split the permitted period with prosecutors as it has no right to indict a sitting president.



The CIO must wrap up its probe and transfer the case to prosecutors.



It appears the CIO also took into account the fact that prosecutors, who have already indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other key figures in detention, want to receive the case as soon as possible.