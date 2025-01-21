News Today

[News Today] WARRANT SOUGHT FOR 66 RIOTERS

2025.01.21

[LEAD]
Next up, we bring you updates on the recent unprecedented riot at a courthouse. Police are now seeking arrest warrants for 66 individuals.
They're also evaluating claims for damages due to destroyed equipment and injured officers.

[REPORT]
Rioters smash a court building window with fire extinguishers.

They even use violence against police officers blocking their move.

During the two days a court review was held to issue a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, 90 individuals have been arrested on-site at the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court.

They include all age groups from teens to those in their 70s. But more than half, 46 of the arrested were in their 20s and 30s.

Of this total, police are seeking detention warrants in successive order for 46 people who stormed inside the Seoul Western District Court, ten who blocked a vehicle carrying anti-corruption officials and ten others facing serious charges such as assaulting the police.

In particular, among the 46 who barged into the court building, there were three YouTubers.
Police vowed to thoroughly investigate any correlation between the latest court attack and select right-leaning Youtubers.

The arrested rioters face charges of trespassing, obstruction of official duties and property damage.

Police plan to question them all under detention and also hold instigators, abetters and illegal actors who are additionally confirmed all to account and seek punishment.

Park Jeong-hyeon / Public Administration & Security Committee(DP)
If we look at the scene, questioning under detention is the right principle.

Lee Ho-young / Acting commissioner, Nat'l Police Agency
Yes, we're aggressively looking into it. We investigate based on collected evidence.

Regarding damaged equipment and injured officers, the police are also reviewing compensation claims.

공지·정정

