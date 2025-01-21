[News Today] SCARS, TRAUMAS FROM COURT RIOT

The Western District Court resumed operations, despite visible signs of riot damage. The National Court Administration Chief said that with the rule of law at stake, the court must show that the judicial work goes on.



With outer walls torn away and glass windows broken, court employees began working in the damaged building.



Despite the vivid scars from protesters' riot in the court building, the Seoul Western District Court resumed work to hold trials and handle legal affairs as usual.



Chun Dae-yup/ Chief, National Court Administration

Since the rule of law is on the edge of crisis, it's all the more important to show we are continuing our daily operations and judicial duties as usual.



Only court workers and those involved in legal cases are allowed to enter the court building after identity checks.



Show me your ID card, please.



No court employees were injured in the recent riot.



But the National Court Administration says that the workers who were on duty during the assault are suffering from serious psychological trauma.



Bok So-yeon / Korean Government Employees' Union

Court workers fear that the mobbers would have seen them, remembering their angry eyes and the threats they felt at the time.



The aftereffects of the riot are also affecting those working and living near the court.



Yoo Byung-il / Judicial scrivener

I essentially am prepared for business shutdown until the end of the Lunar holiday. The office will remain open but I personally consider business to be suspended.



Owner of nearby restaurant / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Who would come and eat out when the situation is in disarray like this? It is extremely tough. The damage is too serious. Why did they do this?



The National Court Administration estimates that the damage amounts to some 700 million won or nearly 486,000 U.S. dollars.



The Seoul Western District Court has reportedly doubled the number of guards to step up security.