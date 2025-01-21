News Today

[News Today] SCARS, TRAUMAS FROM COURT RIOT

입력 2025.01.21 (16:32) 수정 2025.01.21 (16:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Western District Court resumed operations, despite visible signs of riot damage. The National Court Administration Chief said that with the rule of law at stake, the court must show that the judicial work goes on.

[REPORT]
With outer walls torn away and glass windows broken, court employees began working in the damaged building.

Despite the vivid scars from protesters' riot in the court building, the Seoul Western District Court resumed work to hold trials and handle legal affairs as usual.

Chun Dae-yup/ Chief, National Court Administration
Since the rule of law is on the edge of crisis, it's all the more important to show we are continuing our daily operations and judicial duties as usual.

Only court workers and those involved in legal cases are allowed to enter the court building after identity checks.

Show me your ID card, please.

No court employees were injured in the recent riot.

But the National Court Administration says that the workers who were on duty during the assault are suffering from serious psychological trauma.

Bok So-yeon / Korean Government Employees' Union
Court workers fear that the mobbers would have seen them, remembering their angry eyes and the threats they felt at the time.

The aftereffects of the riot are also affecting those working and living near the court.

Yoo Byung-il / Judicial scrivener
I essentially am prepared for business shutdown until the end of the Lunar holiday. The office will remain open but I personally consider business to be suspended.

Owner of nearby restaurant / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Who would come and eat out when the situation is in disarray like this? It is extremely tough. The damage is too serious. Why did they do this?

The National Court Administration estimates that the damage amounts to some 700 million won or nearly 486,000 U.S. dollars.

The Seoul Western District Court has reportedly doubled the number of guards to step up security.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SCARS, TRAUMAS FROM COURT RIOT
    • 입력 2025-01-21 16:32:59
    • 수정2025-01-21 16:34:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Western District Court resumed operations, despite visible signs of riot damage. The National Court Administration Chief said that with the rule of law at stake, the court must show that the judicial work goes on.

[REPORT]
With outer walls torn away and glass windows broken, court employees began working in the damaged building.

Despite the vivid scars from protesters' riot in the court building, the Seoul Western District Court resumed work to hold trials and handle legal affairs as usual.

Chun Dae-yup/ Chief, National Court Administration
Since the rule of law is on the edge of crisis, it's all the more important to show we are continuing our daily operations and judicial duties as usual.

Only court workers and those involved in legal cases are allowed to enter the court building after identity checks.

Show me your ID card, please.

No court employees were injured in the recent riot.

But the National Court Administration says that the workers who were on duty during the assault are suffering from serious psychological trauma.

Bok So-yeon / Korean Government Employees' Union
Court workers fear that the mobbers would have seen them, remembering their angry eyes and the threats they felt at the time.

The aftereffects of the riot are also affecting those working and living near the court.

Yoo Byung-il / Judicial scrivener
I essentially am prepared for business shutdown until the end of the Lunar holiday. The office will remain open but I personally consider business to be suspended.

Owner of nearby restaurant / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Who would come and eat out when the situation is in disarray like this? It is extremely tough. The damage is too serious. Why did they do this?

The National Court Administration estimates that the damage amounts to some 700 million won or nearly 486,000 U.S. dollars.

The Seoul Western District Court has reportedly doubled the number of guards to step up security.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

尹 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 묻자 “준 적 없다”…<br>이 시각 헌법재판소

尹 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 묻자 “준 적 없다”…이 시각 헌법재판소
야5당 “윤상현, 폭동 조장 제명 필요”…국민의힘 “과도한 정치공세”

야5당 “윤상현, 폭동 조장 제명 필요”…국민의힘 “과도한 정치공세”
국조특위, 합참·수방사 벙커 <br>현장 조사…“여인형, 50여 명 구금 가능한지 확인 지시”

국조특위, 합참·수방사 벙커 현장 조사…“여인형, 50여 명 구금 가능한지 확인 지시”
김용현, 검찰서 ‘포고령 1호 <br>작성한 노트북 파쇄’ 진술

김용현, 검찰서 ‘포고령 1호 작성한 노트북 파쇄’ 진술
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.