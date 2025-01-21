News Today

[News Today] BONG JOON-HO'S NEW FILM 'MICKEY 17'

입력 2025.01.21 (16:33) 수정 2025.01.21 (16:34)

[LEAD]
Six years after the global success of 'Parasite', Director Bong Joon-ho is back with a new film. This time, he explores the theme of 'cloned humans.' Although it sounds like science fiction, Bong presents it as a reality that we are bound to encounter.

[REPORT]
"This is gonna be a pretty extreme job. From now on, you need to get used to dying."

Sent on space development missions, the protagonist, Mickey, is regenerated each time he dies.

However, things take an unexpected turn when the 17th version of Mickey encounters Mickey 18.

The movie's director Bong Joon-ho says that cloned humans are something that we could see in the near future, as few people imagined the emergence of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Bong Joon-ho / Director
I mean that is something you will experience someday. I will be a dying man by then, but you will experience it vividly.

Produced with a budget of 210 billion won or over 145 million U.S. dollars, the blockbuster is filled with Bong's signature style, including sharp satire and touch of humanity.

Robert Pattinson/ Role of Mickey
'Star Wars' looking thing, and then we'd be doing this really almost like silly scene. It's like some of the scenes are so funny in it that you just don't really get it in other big sci-fi movies. I mean it's a surprisingly brave.

Bong Joon-ho is celebrated for striking a masterful balance between comedy and tragedy. The world is paying keen attention to the message he will deliver in his latest film.

Bong Joon-ho / Director
It's frightening. I want to be a writer who can write a scenario every year that AI can never produce.

