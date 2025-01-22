News 9

Yoon: No plan to enforce martial law

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

From now on, we will take a closer look at the issues discussed in today's (1.21) impeachment trial.

First, the court focused on whether President Yoon had the intention to paralyze the National Assembly.

President Yoon's side stated that they did not intend to actually prohibit the activities of the National Assembly through the martial law proclamation.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The martial law proclamation No. 1 prohibited all political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, and political parties.

President Yoon's side argued that this proclamation was merely formal and that there was no intention to dissolve the National Assembly or prohibit legislative activities.

[Cha Gi-hwan/President Yoon's attorney: "The proclamation was to formalize the martial law, and there was no intention to enforce it, and it could not be enforced due to potential conflicts with higher laws."]

They also maintained the claim that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun copied the contents of the martial law from the previous military regime, but former Minister Kim himself stated that the President reviewed it directly.

[Lee Ha-sang/Former Minister Kim Yong-hyun's attorney/Jan. 16: "Since it contained provisions on the prohibition of political activities, it seems there was no misunderstanding regarding that point."]

President Yoon also denied allegations regarding a note suggesting the establishment of an 'emergency legislative body' to replace the National Assembly, mentioning former Minister Kim.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Did you give a note to the Minister of Economy and Finance to prepare a budget related to the national emergency legislative body?"]

[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "The only person who could create this is the Minister of Defense, but at that time, the Minister of Defense was detained, so I couldn't confirm it specifically."]

Whether the proclamation aimed to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly is a key issue to determine its constitutionality, and both sides are expected to fiercely contest this in future hearings.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Rapporteur Judge: "To paralyze the powers of the National Assembly and destroy the constitutional order cannot be justified by any excuse. That is why Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae asked that first...."]

At the request of President Yoon's side, former Minister Kim will appear as a witness at the impeachment trial hearing scheduled for the day after tomorrow (1.23).

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon: No plan to enforce martial law
    • 입력 2025-01-22 00:09:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

From now on, we will take a closer look at the issues discussed in today's (1.21) impeachment trial.

First, the court focused on whether President Yoon had the intention to paralyze the National Assembly.

President Yoon's side stated that they did not intend to actually prohibit the activities of the National Assembly through the martial law proclamation.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The martial law proclamation No. 1 prohibited all political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, and political parties.

President Yoon's side argued that this proclamation was merely formal and that there was no intention to dissolve the National Assembly or prohibit legislative activities.

[Cha Gi-hwan/President Yoon's attorney: "The proclamation was to formalize the martial law, and there was no intention to enforce it, and it could not be enforced due to potential conflicts with higher laws."]

They also maintained the claim that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun copied the contents of the martial law from the previous military regime, but former Minister Kim himself stated that the President reviewed it directly.

[Lee Ha-sang/Former Minister Kim Yong-hyun's attorney/Jan. 16: "Since it contained provisions on the prohibition of political activities, it seems there was no misunderstanding regarding that point."]

President Yoon also denied allegations regarding a note suggesting the establishment of an 'emergency legislative body' to replace the National Assembly, mentioning former Minister Kim.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Did you give a note to the Minister of Economy and Finance to prepare a budget related to the national emergency legislative body?"]

[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "The only person who could create this is the Minister of Defense, but at that time, the Minister of Defense was detained, so I couldn't confirm it specifically."]

Whether the proclamation aimed to paralyze the functions of the National Assembly is a key issue to determine its constitutionality, and both sides are expected to fiercely contest this in future hearings.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Rapporteur Judge: "To paralyze the powers of the National Assembly and destroy the constitutional order cannot be justified by any excuse. That is why Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae asked that first...."]

At the request of President Yoon's side, former Minister Kim will appear as a witness at the impeachment trial hearing scheduled for the day after tomorrow (1.23).

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초
‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…<br>윤 “집행 의사 없었다”

‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…윤 “집행 의사 없었다”
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 <br>시도 3시간 만에 또 불발

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 3시간 만에 또 불발
“황금기는 지금부터”…<br>‘미국 우선주의’ 선포

“황금기는 지금부터”…‘미국 우선주의’ 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.