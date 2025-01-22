Yoon attends impeachment hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon, who did not attend the previous two hearings, expressed his intention to appear late last night (1.20).



He stated that he would attend all hearings as much as possible in the future.



Reporter Choi Eun-jin analyzes President Yoon's intentions.



[Report]



During the first hearing held on January 14th.



President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend, citing safety concerns due to the attempted arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).



The second hearing was held the day after he was arrested by the CIO, but he did not attend, claiming he had been interrogated from the morning until the evening the day before.



However, President Yoon's side notified the Constitutional Court of his intention to attend last night.



This sudden notification of attendance at the Constitutional Court seems to reflect President Yoon's willingness to explain his position on emergency martial law directly at the court.



Additionally, it is analyzed that there is no justification for him to be absent since President Yoon is already in custody.



The CIO continues to show its intent to investigate, including attempts to forcibly summon President Yoon.



It appears that President Yoon's side has chosen to focus on the impeachment trial rather than responding to the investigation by the investigative agency.



President Yoon's side has already stated, "We will attend all hearings as much as possible in the future."



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "It seems that President Yoon will continue to attend the Constitutional Court impeachment trial, and if that happens, it will significantly disrupt the investigation by the CIO, which has little time left for its investigation..."]



The Constitutional Court has designated a total of eight hearings, including the third hearing held today (1.21) and another on the 23rd.



This is KBS News, Choi Eun-jin.



