News 9

Yoon returns to detention center

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

[Anchor]

President Yoon has finished his hearing and has gone not to the Seoul Detention Center, but to the Armed Forces Seoul Center District Hospital.

After staying at the hospital for over four hours, he has just returned to the Seoul Detention Center.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon! This was an unexpected schedule.

He has returned to the detention center, but did he suddenly have a health issue?

[Report]

Yes, President Yoon entered the main gate of the Seoul Detention Center around 9:09 PM in a transport vehicle.

After finishing the Constitutional Court hearing, he moved to the Armed Forces Seoul Center District Hospital for treatment and then returned to the detention center.

The Ministry of Justice explained that yesterday (1.20), President Yoon received treatment from the detention center's medical officer and visited an external medical facility with the permission of the detention center chief.

Even though it is night, supporters of President Yoon are still gathered in front of the detention center, waving the Korean and American flags and chanting his name.

After the news of the end of the hearing at the Constitutional Court was announced, supporters of President Yoon began to gather in front of the detention center's main gate.

The police set up barricades in front of the road to prevent participants from entering, ensuring that there were no major clashes.

Supporters of President Yoon have reported a 24-hour assembly and plan to continue their gathering late into the night.

In preparation for a large turnout of rally participants, the police have deployed four units, about 300 personnel, to strengthen security at the Seoul Detention Center.

Following the riot incident at the Western District Court the day before yesterday, the police have stationed personnel at the Seoul Detention Center and heightened their vigilance.

Meanwhile, the CIO announced that this afternoon (1.21), six prosecutors and investigators visited the detention center again.

It appears they returned to the detention center for a forced summons or on-site questioning of President Yoon.

However, it is uncertain whether a forced summons will take place today due to the late hour.

The CIO also attempted a forced summons at the detention center yesterday, but it was unsuccessful after six hours.

This has been Yeo So-yeon from KBS News at the Seoul Detention Center.

