News 9

Yoon raises election fraud claims

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon has repeatedly mentioned allegations of election fraud.

He stated that he is not raising conspiracy theories, but rather checking the facts.

The National Assembly impeachment team requested the court to limit these claims, arguing that such bizarre allegations cannot be left unchallenged.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side mentioned election fraud again during this court session.

They presented photographic evidence as circumstantial evidence of election fraud and claimed that the National Election Commission and others failed to properly resolve the allegations.

[Do Tae-woo/Representative of President Yoon: "There were huge allegations of election fraud by domestic and foreign forces infringing on sovereignty, but they were not institutionally resolved through the National Election Commission, courts, or investigative agencies..."]

President Yoon himself stated that it was meant to check the overall system of the NEC and emphasized that it was a fact-checking effort.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I am not raising a conspiracy theory that 'the entire election was fraudulent and cannot be trusted.' Please understand that this is about verifying the facts."]

As these claims from President Yoon's side continued, the National Assembly impeachment team countered that the allegations of election fraud are baseless and not an issue in the impeachment trial.

They argued that the riot situation at the Seoul Western District Court is a result of such irresponsible claims and requested the court to limit the related allegations and evidence submissions from President Yoon's side.

[Kim Jin-han/Representative of the National Assembly: "We cannot simply ignore the respondent's bizarre claims of election fraud. Conspiracy theories about election fraud amid national turmoil can destroy our community itself."]

The NEC issued explanatory materials stating that the issues with the ballots presented by President Yoon's side cannot be considered evidence of election fraud, as confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling.

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon raises election fraud claims
    • 입력 2025-01-22 00:09:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon has repeatedly mentioned allegations of election fraud.

He stated that he is not raising conspiracy theories, but rather checking the facts.

The National Assembly impeachment team requested the court to limit these claims, arguing that such bizarre allegations cannot be left unchallenged.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side mentioned election fraud again during this court session.

They presented photographic evidence as circumstantial evidence of election fraud and claimed that the National Election Commission and others failed to properly resolve the allegations.

[Do Tae-woo/Representative of President Yoon: "There were huge allegations of election fraud by domestic and foreign forces infringing on sovereignty, but they were not institutionally resolved through the National Election Commission, courts, or investigative agencies..."]

President Yoon himself stated that it was meant to check the overall system of the NEC and emphasized that it was a fact-checking effort.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I am not raising a conspiracy theory that 'the entire election was fraudulent and cannot be trusted.' Please understand that this is about verifying the facts."]

As these claims from President Yoon's side continued, the National Assembly impeachment team countered that the allegations of election fraud are baseless and not an issue in the impeachment trial.

They argued that the riot situation at the Seoul Western District Court is a result of such irresponsible claims and requested the court to limit the related allegations and evidence submissions from President Yoon's side.

[Kim Jin-han/Representative of the National Assembly: "We cannot simply ignore the respondent's bizarre claims of election fraud. Conspiracy theories about election fraud amid national turmoil can destroy our community itself."]

The NEC issued explanatory materials stating that the issues with the ballots presented by President Yoon's side cannot be considered evidence of election fraud, as confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling.

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초
‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…<br>윤 “집행 의사 없었다”

‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…윤 “집행 의사 없었다”
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 <br>시도 3시간 만에 또 불발

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 3시간 만에 또 불발
“황금기는 지금부터”…<br>‘미국 우선주의’ 선포

“황금기는 지금부터”…‘미국 우선주의’ 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.