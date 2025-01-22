Yoon raises election fraud claims

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon has repeatedly mentioned allegations of election fraud.



He stated that he is not raising conspiracy theories, but rather checking the facts.



The National Assembly impeachment team requested the court to limit these claims, arguing that such bizarre allegations cannot be left unchallenged.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side mentioned election fraud again during this court session.



They presented photographic evidence as circumstantial evidence of election fraud and claimed that the National Election Commission and others failed to properly resolve the allegations.



[Do Tae-woo/Representative of President Yoon: "There were huge allegations of election fraud by domestic and foreign forces infringing on sovereignty, but they were not institutionally resolved through the National Election Commission, courts, or investigative agencies..."]



President Yoon himself stated that it was meant to check the overall system of the NEC and emphasized that it was a fact-checking effort.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I am not raising a conspiracy theory that 'the entire election was fraudulent and cannot be trusted.' Please understand that this is about verifying the facts."]



As these claims from President Yoon's side continued, the National Assembly impeachment team countered that the allegations of election fraud are baseless and not an issue in the impeachment trial.



They argued that the riot situation at the Seoul Western District Court is a result of such irresponsible claims and requested the court to limit the related allegations and evidence submissions from President Yoon's side.



[Kim Jin-han/Representative of the National Assembly: "We cannot simply ignore the respondent's bizarre claims of election fraud. Conspiracy theories about election fraud amid national turmoil can destroy our community itself."]



The NEC issued explanatory materials stating that the issues with the ballots presented by President Yoon's side cannot be considered evidence of election fraud, as confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling.



KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



