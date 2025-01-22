Yoon's trial sparks clashes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With President Yoon attending the impeachment trial, security at the Constitutional Court was significantly heightened.



Clashes of varying intensity erupted around the court, and a woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



From the front of the Constitutional Court to the vicinity of Anguk Station, police buses lined the streets.



President Yoon Suk Yeol's appearance at the court was anticipated.



Authorities deployed around 4,000 riot police officers to reinforce security measures.



Some riot police were equipped with helmets, body armor, and pepper spray to prepare for any potential physical confrontations.



As news of President Yoon’s arrival spread, his supporters gathered near the court, intensifying the atmosphere.



["Why can't we enter the Constitutional Court!"]



[Police: "Gathering on the narrow sidewalk poses a serious safety risk. Please move toward exits 4 and 5 of Anguk Station..."]



Clashes between the police and the crowd occurred in various places, and during this process, a woman was arrested on the spot for assaulting a police officer.



Near exit 5 of Anguk Station, a rally in support of President Yoon was held.



["Nullify the impeachment! Nullify the impeachment!"]



The organizers of the rally stated, "Violent gatherings are not allowed," drawing a line against the 'West District Court riot,' but some participants made remarks that seemed to support the riot.



It was also revealed that a Level 3 administrative officer from the presidential office had encouraged attendance at the rally in advance.



[Rally participant: "(Yesterday) I received a message from the president's administrative officer. 'Since the president is appearing at the Constitutional Court, let's collectively welcome him from Anguk Station to the Constitutional Court...']



Amid controversy over the mobilization of supporters, the administrative officer who sent the message has resigned.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



