News 9

Trump becomes 47th U.S. president

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

As the Trump era 2.0 begins in earnest, we take a closer look at what lies ahead.

In his inaugural speech, President Trump emphasized 'America First' and declared that America's golden age is just beginning.

First, we have a report from reporter Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

[“Donald John Trump.”]

Amid applause and cheers, President Donald Trump appears on the inauguration stage in the central hall of the Capitol.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States.”]

President Trump completed his oath before the Bible, marking the start of his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

In his 32-minute inaugural speech, he made it clear that America First is the primary principle of his administration.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”]

The most frequently mentioned words in the inaugural speech were 'America' and 'Americans,' followed by adjectives emphasizing pride such as great and strong.

As the commander-in-chief of the world's strongest military, he received a military salute.

Following this, President Trump met with supporters at a nearby stadium.

Receiving enthusiastic cheers from his supporters, Trump signed his first executive order, which reverses the Biden administration's policies 180 degrees.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don’t think so.”]

Upon entering the White House, he issued a series of executive orders signaling the return of the Trump era, and his actions to dismantle the existing political framework were broadcast worldwide.

President Trump's first day, which he has dreamed of for four years, concluded with three grand inaugural balls.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump becomes 47th U.S. president
    • 입력 2025-01-22 00:09:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

As the Trump era 2.0 begins in earnest, we take a closer look at what lies ahead.

In his inaugural speech, President Trump emphasized 'America First' and declared that America's golden age is just beginning.

First, we have a report from reporter Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

[“Donald John Trump.”]

Amid applause and cheers, President Donald Trump appears on the inauguration stage in the central hall of the Capitol.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States.”]

President Trump completed his oath before the Bible, marking the start of his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

In his 32-minute inaugural speech, he made it clear that America First is the primary principle of his administration.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”]

The most frequently mentioned words in the inaugural speech were 'America' and 'Americans,' followed by adjectives emphasizing pride such as great and strong.

As the commander-in-chief of the world's strongest military, he received a military salute.

Following this, President Trump met with supporters at a nearby stadium.

Receiving enthusiastic cheers from his supporters, Trump signed his first executive order, which reverses the Biden administration's policies 180 degrees.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don’t think so.”]

Upon entering the White House, he issued a series of executive orders signaling the return of the Trump era, and his actions to dismantle the existing political framework were broadcast worldwide.

President Trump's first day, which he has dreamed of for four years, concluded with three grand inaugural balls.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초
‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…<br>윤 “집행 의사 없었다”

‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…윤 “집행 의사 없었다”
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 <br>시도 3시간 만에 또 불발

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 3시간 만에 또 불발
“황금기는 지금부터”…<br>‘미국 우선주의’ 선포

“황금기는 지금부터”…‘미국 우선주의’ 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.