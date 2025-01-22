Trump becomes 47th U.S. president

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has officially been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.



As the Trump era 2.0 begins in earnest, we take a closer look at what lies ahead.



In his inaugural speech, President Trump emphasized 'America First' and declared that America's golden age is just beginning.



First, we have a report from reporter Hong Jin-ah.



[Report]



[“Donald John Trump.”]



Amid applause and cheers, President Donald Trump appears on the inauguration stage in the central hall of the Capitol.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States.”]



President Trump completed his oath before the Bible, marking the start of his second term as the 47th President of the United States.



In his 32-minute inaugural speech, he made it clear that America First is the primary principle of his administration.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”]



The most frequently mentioned words in the inaugural speech were 'America' and 'Americans,' followed by adjectives emphasizing pride such as great and strong.



As the commander-in-chief of the world's strongest military, he received a military salute.



Following this, President Trump met with supporters at a nearby stadium.



Receiving enthusiastic cheers from his supporters, Trump signed his first executive order, which reverses the Biden administration's policies 180 degrees.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: “Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don’t think so.”]



Upon entering the White House, he issued a series of executive orders signaling the return of the Trump era, and his actions to dismantle the existing political framework were broadcast worldwide.



President Trump's first day, which he has dreamed of for four years, concluded with three grand inaugural balls.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



