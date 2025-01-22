Trump calls NK a nuclear power

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Donald Trump referred to North Korea as a 'nuclear power' on his first day in office.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Right now, I think we have a lot. I think North Korea turned out to be good. They thought that was a tremendous threat. Now he is a nuclear power."]



Last week, the nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense also referred to North Korea as having 'nuclear power status,' using the same expression.



In the international community, there are only five officially recognized nuclear-armed states.



Although not officially recognized, India, Pakistan, and Israel are referred to as de facto nuclear powers.



Until now, the international community, including the United States, has refrained from using the term de facto nuclear power regarding North Korea.



This was due to concerns that it could send a signal that tolerates nuclear development.



However, President Trump made remarks that seem to recognize North Korea as a 'nuclear power' from his first day in office.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol analyzed the background and implications of this.



[Report]



President Trump mentioned Chairman Kim Jong-un several times while making his remarks about nuclear powers.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I was very friendly with him (Chairman Kim Jong-un). He liked me, I liked him. We got along. I think you'd be happy to see him coming back."]



In a video call with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, he said he got along well with Chairman Kim but also described him as 'a person with very bad intentions' and 'a tough guy.'



His repeated expressions of interest in Chairman Kim are interpreted as a signal to start a dialogue.



There are growing concerns that, unlike the previous U.S. administrations' approach of 'complete denuclearization,' there may be a shift towards tolerating some nuclear possession and engaging in arms reduction negotiations, known as a 'small deal.'



In this process, he could propose easing sanctions, and mentioning 'North Korea's many coastlines and tremendous condo development potential' seems to be in line with this consideration.



[Nam Sung-wook/Professor of Unification and Diplomacy at Korea University: "(President Trump) is evaluated as trying to take the initiative in future negotiations with Chairman Kim Jong-un by suggesting compensation plans for SOC projects and the construction of various facilities in North Korea."]



South Korean government emphasized that North Korea must never have nuclear power status and stated that it will closely cooperate with the new U.S. administration for denuclearization.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense: "The denuclearization of North Korea must continue as an essential condition for lasting peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also worldwide."]



The government is also pursuing high-level communications, including a phone call between Acting President Choi Sang-mok and U.S. President Trump, as well as a visit by the Foreign Minister to the U.S.



However, it is a fact that South Korea's diplomatic power towards the U.S. has significantly diminished due to political crises, raising concerns that we may miss the 'golden time' for communication with the new U.S. administration during a critical phase of the North Korean nuclear issue.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



