Trump reverses Biden policies

[Anchor]



President Trump has signed a series of executive orders to overturn Biden administration policies immediately upon taking office.



His inaugural address and executive orders provide insight into the vision Trump has for America.



Let’s first take a closer look at his foreign policy stance.



Correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



The most emphasized policy in the foreign sector is, of course, the border issue.



Trump, who has consistently advocated for border closure and the deportation of illegal immigrants, declared a national emergency at the southern border adjacent to Mexico.



He also signed executive orders to resume the construction of the border wall, officially ramping up anti-immigration policies.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I will end the practice of 'catch and release.' And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country."]



While sealing off the national border, his desire for territorial expansion has increased.



In his inaugural speech, Trump emphasized that he would change the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America and reclaim the Panama Canal.



He made it clear that he would threaten and pressure allies without exception for the sake of American interests.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we're taking it back."]



Meanwhile, Trump is pulling out of the international community.



He officially withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO).



After withdrawing during his first term, the Biden administration rejoined, but now he has declared withdrawal again.



He also revoked Biden's executive order that had removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



President Trump emphasized that the U.S. will no longer be taken advantage of.



This is a forecast that he will push for an even clearer America First policy than during his first term.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



