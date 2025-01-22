News 9

Fine dust prompts emergency measures

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It was a suffocating day due to the hazy and thick fine dust.

For the first time this winter, fine dust emergency reduction measures were implemented today (1.21) in the metropolitan area and Chungnam.

Tomorrow (1.22), these measures will be expanded to nine provinces nationwide.

This is meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The skating rink, which would usually be bustling, is empty.

Citizens turn back with disappointment.

This is because the fine dust emergency reduction measures have been implemented, leading to the suspension of operations.

[Kim Mi-hwa/Seoul Eunpyeong-gu: "I brought my niece out after a long time, but we have to go back home because of the fine dust..."]

The concentration of fine dust in Seoul reached 113 micrograms per cubic meter at one point during the day, which is six times higher than usual.

Today, the concentration of fine dust across the country, except for Jeju Island, fluctuated between 'bad' and 'very bad,' and a 'fine dust advisory' was issued in most areas.

High concentrations of fine dust will continue tomorrow.

[Nam Ji-eun/National Institute of Environmental Research Air Quality Integrated Forecast Center Forecaster: "With residual fine dust accumulating due to stagnant air, additional foreign fine dust is expected to flow in tomorrow morning (1.22), leading to bad levels in most areas."]

The fine dust emergency reduction measures that were implemented today in the metropolitan area and Chungnam will also be expanded tomorrow to include Chungbuk, Sejong, Gwangju, and Jeonbuk, among nine provinces nationwide.

Operating hours for businesses and construction sites will be shortened, and the operation of old diesel vehicles will be restricted.

Public institutions will only allow even-numbered vehicles to operate.

The National Institute of Environmental Research predicts that high concentrations of fine dust will be alleviated on Saturday when easterly winds blow.

Since fine dust is more dangerous the longer the exposure time, it is advised to refrain from going out as much as possible and to wear masks.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fine dust prompts emergency measures
    • 입력 2025-01-22 00:09:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

It was a suffocating day due to the hazy and thick fine dust.

For the first time this winter, fine dust emergency reduction measures were implemented today (1.21) in the metropolitan area and Chungnam.

Tomorrow (1.22), these measures will be expanded to nine provinces nationwide.

This is meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The skating rink, which would usually be bustling, is empty.

Citizens turn back with disappointment.

This is because the fine dust emergency reduction measures have been implemented, leading to the suspension of operations.

[Kim Mi-hwa/Seoul Eunpyeong-gu: "I brought my niece out after a long time, but we have to go back home because of the fine dust..."]

The concentration of fine dust in Seoul reached 113 micrograms per cubic meter at one point during the day, which is six times higher than usual.

Today, the concentration of fine dust across the country, except for Jeju Island, fluctuated between 'bad' and 'very bad,' and a 'fine dust advisory' was issued in most areas.

High concentrations of fine dust will continue tomorrow.

[Nam Ji-eun/National Institute of Environmental Research Air Quality Integrated Forecast Center Forecaster: "With residual fine dust accumulating due to stagnant air, additional foreign fine dust is expected to flow in tomorrow morning (1.22), leading to bad levels in most areas."]

The fine dust emergency reduction measures that were implemented today in the metropolitan area and Chungnam will also be expanded tomorrow to include Chungbuk, Sejong, Gwangju, and Jeonbuk, among nine provinces nationwide.

Operating hours for businesses and construction sites will be shortened, and the operation of old diesel vehicles will be restricted.

Public institutions will only allow even-numbered vehicles to operate.

The National Institute of Environmental Research predicts that high concentrations of fine dust will be alleviated on Saturday when easterly winds blow.

Since fine dust is more dangerous the longer the exposure time, it is advised to refrain from going out as much as possible and to wear masks.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초
‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…<br>윤 “집행 의사 없었다”

‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…윤 “집행 의사 없었다”
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 <br>시도 3시간 만에 또 불발

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 3시간 만에 또 불발
“황금기는 지금부터”…<br>‘미국 우선주의’ 선포

“황금기는 지금부터”…‘미국 우선주의’ 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.