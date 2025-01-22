Fine dust prompts emergency measures

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was a suffocating day due to the hazy and thick fine dust.



For the first time this winter, fine dust emergency reduction measures were implemented today (1.21) in the metropolitan area and Chungnam.



Tomorrow (1.22), these measures will be expanded to nine provinces nationwide.



This is meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The skating rink, which would usually be bustling, is empty.



Citizens turn back with disappointment.



This is because the fine dust emergency reduction measures have been implemented, leading to the suspension of operations.



[Kim Mi-hwa/Seoul Eunpyeong-gu: "I brought my niece out after a long time, but we have to go back home because of the fine dust..."]



The concentration of fine dust in Seoul reached 113 micrograms per cubic meter at one point during the day, which is six times higher than usual.



Today, the concentration of fine dust across the country, except for Jeju Island, fluctuated between 'bad' and 'very bad,' and a 'fine dust advisory' was issued in most areas.



High concentrations of fine dust will continue tomorrow.



[Nam Ji-eun/National Institute of Environmental Research Air Quality Integrated Forecast Center Forecaster: "With residual fine dust accumulating due to stagnant air, additional foreign fine dust is expected to flow in tomorrow morning (1.22), leading to bad levels in most areas."]



The fine dust emergency reduction measures that were implemented today in the metropolitan area and Chungnam will also be expanded tomorrow to include Chungbuk, Sejong, Gwangju, and Jeonbuk, among nine provinces nationwide.



Operating hours for businesses and construction sites will be shortened, and the operation of old diesel vehicles will be restricted.



Public institutions will only allow even-numbered vehicles to operate.



The National Institute of Environmental Research predicts that high concentrations of fine dust will be alleviated on Saturday when easterly winds blow.



Since fine dust is more dangerous the longer the exposure time, it is advised to refrain from going out as much as possible and to wear masks.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!