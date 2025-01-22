News 9

Detention warrants for court rioters

[Anchor]

We are following the investigation into the riot at the Western District Court.

Detention warrants have been requested for over 60 participants in the riot, and two of them have already been issued.

The police have stated that they will punish all additional identified participants.

This is a report by reporter Kang Na-ru.

[Report]

As news broke of the detention warrant issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the protesters began to seize the shields held by the police.

They smashed windows with police shields and fire extinguishers, and even assaulted the police trying to stop them.

Subsequently, the protesters stormed the 7th floor of the court and vandalized the judge's office.

In total, more than 90 protesters were arrested as they committed crimes at the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court around the time the detention warrant was issued.

The ages of those arrested ranged from teenagers to those in their 70s, with particularly over half being in their 20s and 30s.

The police have sequentially applied for detention warrants for 66 individuals among them, who are suspected of serious charges such as breaking into the Western District Court or assaulting police officers.

The prosecution has requested warrants for 63 of them, excluding 3, and all of those who stormed the Western District Court have had warrants requested without exception.

Among them, detention warrants have already been issued for 2 individuals.

The decision on the detention of the remaining suspects is expected to be made as early as today (1.21).

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police/Jan. 20: "We plan to conduct a thorough investigation and detain all individuals involved in illegal activities such as court invasion and damage to vehicles of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and ensure they face strict legal consequences, including compensation for damages."]

The police announced today that they have applied for a detention warrant for one man in his 40s who invaded the judge's office on the 7th floor of the Western District Court, and have additionally charged two individuals who voluntarily reported their illegal entry.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

