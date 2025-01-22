Biden upholds presidential dignity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another scene that caught attention during President Trump's inauguration was staged by former President Biden.



Instead of returning the actions of President Trump from four years ago, he showed the dignity of a president by congratulating the new president and wishing for the success of the new administration, which may be seen as a natural gesture.



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo reports.



[Report]



Outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Incoming President Trump and his wife at the entrance of the White House before the inauguration.



Inviting the incoming president for tea is a long-standing tradition, and four years ago, when their roles were reversed, Trump had ignored this schedule.



On his first day in office, President Trump focused on differentiating himself from Biden and openly criticized his predecessor during his inauguration speech.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "For many years of radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens."]



As the criticism intensified, Biden's expression often seemed harden in response.



While Biden emphasized a peaceful transfer of power and cooperated with the transition, Trump, who had even refused to attend the inauguration four years ago, highlighted conflict rather than unity this time as well.



Still, Biden did not hold back his applause for Trump's self-praise regarding the release of hostages by Hamas.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "One day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families."]



As he concluded his 52-year political career, Biden left behind a legacy of presidential dignity, and his final words were love and gratitude.



[Joe Biden/Former President of the United States: "Let's make hope and history rhyme. I love you all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."]



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



