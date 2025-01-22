Trump's bold return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was a day that truly signaled the return of President Trump.



His bold remarks and unconventional actions felt almost like watching a reality show.



We go to Washington.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! We expected it to some extent, but he has certainly lived up to expectations.



[Reporter]



President Trump is once again upending political norms in his signature style.



While his inaugural speech included criticisms of the previous Biden administration, it remained relatively restrained, but that didn’t last long.



His remarks following the inauguration ceremony were far more provocative.



After the official inauguration ceremony, President Trump gave a longer impromptu speech in the Emancipation Hall, where he sharply criticized former President Biden and reiterated his claim that the 2020 election he lost was rigged. His speech ended in a rather unique fashion.



Let's listen to it directly.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think this was a better speech than the one I made upstairs. Okay? I think this was better JD. I think this was much better."]



President Trump signed executive orders at a desk on stage in front of over 20,000 supporters and threw the pen he used for signing into the audience as a gift.



Sitting back at the White House desk, he granted a surprise pardon to over 1,500 people who were charged in connection with the Capitol riot he incited four years ago.



[Anchor]



It must have been a calculated and thought-out action, but there have been criticisms that many of his statements contain inaccuracies.



[Reporter]



Yes, major U.S. media outlets reported that they found several errors in his inauguration speech and subsequent remarks.



In particular, regarding his claim that the 2020 election he lost was completely rigged, most media pointed out that it is an assertion without evidence.



Trump also stated that China operates the Panama Canal, which is not true.



A multinational company based in Hong Kong operates only two ports of the canal.



President Trump also mistakenly stated that Spain is one of the BRICS countries along with Brazil and India.



The careful grammar of previous presidents regarding every word does not apply to Trump, or he does it knowingly.



[Anchor]



On the day Trump was inaugurated, the leaders of China and Russia held a video conference.



What did they discuss?



[Reporter]



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met via video.



They agreed to develop bilateral relations, which seems to solidify their cooperative relationship in response to President Trump.



This has been reported from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!