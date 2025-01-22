News 9

Possible supplementary budget talks

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok hinted at the possibility of discussing a supplementary budget, which has been requested by the opposition party.

He stated that once the consultative body between the parties and the government is operational, he will discuss effective tax usage with the National Assembly.

Acting President Choi also exercised his right to request reconsideration on three bills, including the amendment to the broadcasting law for the unified collection of TV license fees.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

With the inauguration of the Trump administration's second term in the U.S., Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed both expectations and concerns.

While he stated that the two countries could become the best partners, he expressed worries about the impact of the U.S. trade policy shift on our economy.

As one of the countermeasures, Acting President Choi brought up the supplementary budget.

He mentioned that there are opinions suggesting the need for additional financial support to assist struggling livelihoods and boost industrial competitiveness.

However, he set the premise that discussions would take place through the consultative body, which includes both the National Assembly and the government.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Under the basic principle of using the precious taxes of the people most effectively, the National Assembly and the government can discuss this together."]

This is the first time the government, which had been passive about the opposition's early supplementary budget demands, has hinted at the possibility of preparing a supplementary budget.

However, the ruling party is still opposed, citing that the opposition's local currency project could be included in the supplementary budget, so it remains uncertain whether actual negotiations will proceed.

Acting President Choi also urged the swift processing of livelihood economy bills, such as the special semiconductor law, through the consultative body.

He requested reconsideration of the amendment to the education law that lowers the status of AI textbooks to educational materials and a special law that eliminates the statute of limitations for abuse of power by investigative agencies.

Additionally, he sent back the amendment to the broadcasting law for the unified collection of TV license fees to the National Assembly.

Acting President Choi stated that he would actively consider financial support measures to ensure that public broadcasting can fulfill its role.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

