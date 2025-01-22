News 9

Med students face backlash

[Anchor]

The list of Seoul National University medical students who have returned to school has been leaked.

They are facing unjust personal attacks.

Residents who have returned to the hospital are in a similar situation.

The government has requested an investigation by the police.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the details.

[Report]

Classes for third and fourth-year students have started at Seoul National University College of Medicine.

About 70 students, which is 30% of the quota, participated in the classes.

Then, a list of students returning to class along with harsh criticisms was posted in a community that only medical students and doctors can join.

In a post obtained by KBS, terms like "garbage" and "pro-Japanese" appeared, and extreme claims such as "they should be isolated as a minority" and "they should be cut off" were made.

Some returning residents are also reported to have their real names disclosed in the community, making them targets.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare, which has been monitoring all related communities, has requested an investigation by the police.

First and second-year medical students, who are about to start classes in February and March, are expected to be influenced by the intense atmosphere of excessive personal attacks.

[Kang Hee-kyung/Professor, Seoul National University College of Medicine: "I believe that no one should be forced to choose a method of resistance. The foundation should be mutual respect."]

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Lee Joo-ho met privately with the president of the Korean Medical Association, Kim Taek-woo, over the weekend to discuss medical education plans.

When the meeting was made public, the Korean Medical Association expressed displeasure, stating, "The disclosure of a private meeting has damaged trust," and "The government has no intention to resolve the situation."

It has also been confirmed that there has been strong internal backlash regarding Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong's recent statement about re-evaluating next year's medical school quotas from scratch.

This is Jeong Yeon-wook from KBS News.

