Airport crowded with travelers

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

[Anchor]

During this extended Lunar New Year holiday, it is expected that more travelers will use Incheon Airport than before the COVID outbreak.

The airport is already crowded.

Those traveling abroad should arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

People waiting to depart are lined up.

Even though it is early in the morning, before the official start of the Lunar New Year holiday, the airport is bustling with travelers.

[Han Se-ah/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: "I'm going to my grandmother's house in Japan for the vacation, and I plan to stay for about two weeks until the Lunar New Year."]

The airline counters are also crowded.

It takes a long time to check in and drop off luggage.

[Seo Hoi-ran/Changwon, Gyeongnam Province: "The line is so long that it seems like it will take a while. I've been waiting since around 6:30, so it's been about an hour."]

Even arriving 3 to 4 hours early feels tight; recent posts on social media indicate that check-in at Incheon Airport is taking longer than usual.

[Choi Ji-hye/Bupyeong-gu, Incheon: "I've heard to come 3 hours early, so I hurried out, but the line was so long that I was quite flustered."]

As the official Lunar New Year holiday begins this weekend, the number of airport users is expected to increase further.

From this Friday, it is anticipated that 2.141 million passengers will use Incheon International Airport over the next 10 days.

That averages over 210,000 per day, which is the highest ever, even compared to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Lunar New Year holiday period, the departure hall will open 30 minutes earlier to reduce congestion.

[Bae Jong-o/Head of Integrated Management Team, Incheon International Airport Corporation: "To alleviate congestion for airport users, we plan to open some security screening areas early and operate additional security screening equipment."]

Incheon Airport has advised that using the smart pass service, which utilizes facial recognition, can save time during departure procedures.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

