Father arrested for son's death

[Anchor]

In the midst of a low birth rate crisis, we have lost another precious life.

A father in his 40s has been arrested by the police on suspicion of beating his 11-year-old son to death.

It is reported that the man stated he hit his son in an attempt to discipline him.

This is Jeong Hae-joo reporting.

[Report]

In the early hours of Jan. 17, a report was received by the fire authorities from an apartment in Incheon.

The report stated that the son was not breathing.

When the fire authorities arrived, the child was already in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to the hospital but ultimately passed away.

[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "There were two fire trucks. The Korea Crime Scene Investigation team was here, and I was wondering, 'Why is the police car here?'"]

At the time, bruises were found all over the child's body, and the police, having detected signs of abuse, arrested the child's father, a man in his 40s, at the scene.

The man is suspected of having beaten his 11-year-old son with a blunt object, leading to the child's death the previous afternoon.

According to the autopsy results from the National Forensic Service, there is a relationship between the trauma and the cause of death.

The man reportedly stated, "I hit my son to discipline him because he wouldn't listen."

The police are also investigating the child's mother, who is in her 40s, to determine whether she aided in the crime or neglected the child.

Additionally, they plan to analyze the couple's mobile phones to investigate whether there is a history of past abuse or any signs of additional abuse towards other siblings.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

