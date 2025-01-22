News 9

Kim Won-jung preps for pitch clock

입력 2025.01.22 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Won-jung, who obtained FA qualification but chose to stay with Lotte without considering a transfer, has been given the nickname "Loyal Finisher."

He is preparing for the new season by cutting his long hair and establishing measures for the officially introduced pitch clock.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kim Won-jung, who cut his long hair, which was symbolic, is currently training at his alma mater, Gwangju Dongseong High School.

His appearance is quite different from last season, and fans have given positive feedback.

[Staff: "(He looks) cool after cutting his hair. He's so handsome. He shines."]

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "So you're saying I looked ugly with long hair?"]

After obtaining FA qualification last season, Kim Won-jung received love calls from several teams, but ultimately chose Lotte.

He prioritized loyalty over money.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I thought a lot about where I could maximize my value, and more than anything, I think I stayed because I have the best fans in Korea (with Lotte)."]

The key to this year's performance is overcoming the officially introduced pitch clock.

Kim Won-jung, whose preparation time for pitching is so long that he has been nicknamed "Tap Dance," has already begun thorough preparations.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "In the last game of last season, I tried shortening the (pitching interval) and felt that it was sufficient for a match, so I believe I can handle it well, and you don't need to worry too much."]

He is also newly honing his slider and is passionate enough to seek advice from KIA's Jung Hai-young, his junior from another team.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "Although he is my junior, I think there is still something to learn, and by asking (Jung) Hai-young about his slider, grip, throwing method, and feel, I think I can combine it with my own to achieve better results."]

Kim Won-jung, who has shown loyalty rarely seen in the recent FA market, is now dreaming of being an eternal Lotte man.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I want to be a pitcher who gives the feeling that the game is over when I step out, and I think it is a great honor to go out to protect the victory in a game with such amazing fans (of Lotte)."]

This is KBS News Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Won-jung preps for pitch clock
    • 입력 2025-01-22 00:09:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Won-jung, who obtained FA qualification but chose to stay with Lotte without considering a transfer, has been given the nickname "Loyal Finisher."

He is preparing for the new season by cutting his long hair and establishing measures for the officially introduced pitch clock.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kim Won-jung, who cut his long hair, which was symbolic, is currently training at his alma mater, Gwangju Dongseong High School.

His appearance is quite different from last season, and fans have given positive feedback.

[Staff: "(He looks) cool after cutting his hair. He's so handsome. He shines."]

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "So you're saying I looked ugly with long hair?"]

After obtaining FA qualification last season, Kim Won-jung received love calls from several teams, but ultimately chose Lotte.

He prioritized loyalty over money.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I thought a lot about where I could maximize my value, and more than anything, I think I stayed because I have the best fans in Korea (with Lotte)."]

The key to this year's performance is overcoming the officially introduced pitch clock.

Kim Won-jung, whose preparation time for pitching is so long that he has been nicknamed "Tap Dance," has already begun thorough preparations.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "In the last game of last season, I tried shortening the (pitching interval) and felt that it was sufficient for a match, so I believe I can handle it well, and you don't need to worry too much."]

He is also newly honing his slider and is passionate enough to seek advice from KIA's Jung Hai-young, his junior from another team.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "Although he is my junior, I think there is still something to learn, and by asking (Jung) Hai-young about his slider, grip, throwing method, and feel, I think I can combine it with my own to achieve better results."]

Kim Won-jung, who has shown loyalty rarely seen in the recent FA market, is now dreaming of being an eternal Lotte man.

[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I want to be a pitcher who gives the feeling that the game is over when I step out, and I think it is a great honor to go out to protect the victory in a game with such amazing fans (of Lotte)."]

This is KBS News Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초

윤 대통령 헌재 3차 변론 출석…헌정사 최초
‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…<br>윤 “집행 의사 없었다”

‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…윤 “집행 의사 없었다”
공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 <br>시도 3시간 만에 또 불발

공수처, 윤 대통령 강제구인 시도 3시간 만에 또 불발
“황금기는 지금부터”…<br>‘미국 우선주의’ 선포

“황금기는 지금부터”…‘미국 우선주의’ 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.