Kim Won-jung preps for pitch clock
Kim Won-jung, who obtained FA qualification but chose to stay with Lotte without considering a transfer, has been given the nickname "Loyal Finisher."
He is preparing for the new season by cutting his long hair and establishing measures for the officially introduced pitch clock.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Kim Won-jung, who cut his long hair, which was symbolic, is currently training at his alma mater, Gwangju Dongseong High School.
His appearance is quite different from last season, and fans have given positive feedback.
[Staff: "(He looks) cool after cutting his hair. He's so handsome. He shines."]
[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "So you're saying I looked ugly with long hair?"]
After obtaining FA qualification last season, Kim Won-jung received love calls from several teams, but ultimately chose Lotte.
He prioritized loyalty over money.
[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I thought a lot about where I could maximize my value, and more than anything, I think I stayed because I have the best fans in Korea (with Lotte)."]
The key to this year's performance is overcoming the officially introduced pitch clock.
Kim Won-jung, whose preparation time for pitching is so long that he has been nicknamed "Tap Dance," has already begun thorough preparations.
[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "In the last game of last season, I tried shortening the (pitching interval) and felt that it was sufficient for a match, so I believe I can handle it well, and you don't need to worry too much."]
He is also newly honing his slider and is passionate enough to seek advice from KIA's Jung Hai-young, his junior from another team.
[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "Although he is my junior, I think there is still something to learn, and by asking (Jung) Hai-young about his slider, grip, throwing method, and feel, I think I can combine it with my own to achieve better results."]
Kim Won-jung, who has shown loyalty rarely seen in the recent FA market, is now dreaming of being an eternal Lotte man.
[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I want to be a pitcher who gives the feeling that the game is over when I step out, and I think it is a great honor to go out to protect the victory in a game with such amazing fans (of Lotte)."]
This is KBS News Moon Young-kyu.
입력 2025-01-22
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.