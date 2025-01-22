News 9

Coach Kim's popularity in Vietnam

[Anchor]

The aftereffects of 'Kim Sang-sik magic,' which led Vietnam to the top of Southeast Asian football, are still felt locally.

The popularity of Kim Sang-sik, the head coach of the Vietnam national team, was so immense that reporters could feel it in every way.

Park Sun-woo reports from Hanoi.

[Report]

The excitement of the V-League, Vietnam's football league, has intensified since the national team's victory.

Fans surrounded 'Vietnam's Messi,' Quang Hai, and began to shout familiar names to us.

["Kim Sang-sik! Kim Sang-sik!"]

Coach Kim Sang-sik went straight to the stadium to assess the players' skills as soon as he returned from Korea.

Fans were seen trying to capture Coach Kim's sharp gaze as he watched the game.

After the first half, requests for autographs and photos came in endlessly, leaving him no time to rest.

When he waved to the stands, the fans responded by raising their thumbs, showing their solid trust.

[Vo Phuong Hoa/Hanoi Citizen: "Coach Kim Sang-sik is a great and excellent coach. I was really amazed by his abilities. I love Kim Sang-sik!"]

An unusual scene unfolded where Vietnamese reporters sought Coach Kim's autograph on balls and jerseys.

There was tremendous interest, with questions pouring in from KBS reporters about the reactions in Korea.

[Hoang Trong Hiep/Vietnam 'Ted Tran TV' Reporter: "We are very, very happy with Mr. Kim, and we hope Mr. Kim brings success like Mr. Park."]

Feeling the surge in popularity, Coach Kim Sang-sik is now aiming for even higher goals.

[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "The celebration is short, and there is much to do. We need to discover good players, and I feel pleased to see our players performing well."]

Thanks to the young fans, it took Coach Kim Sang-sik a long time to leave the stadium.

["Kim Sang-sik! Kim Sang-sik!"]

The Vietnamese people are openly expressing their expectations that Coach Kim Sang-sik will lead them to the World Cup finals after reaching the top of Southeast Asia.

This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News in Hanoi.

