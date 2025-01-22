Kim Do-young sets salary record

동영상 고정 취소

The best superstar of Korean professional baseball, Kim Do-young, has set a new record for the highest salary in the fourth year, surpassing 'the grandson of the wind,' Lee Jung-hoo.



Kim Do-young, who signed a contract with KIA Tigers for a salary of 500 million won this year, seemed pleased as he gave a thumbs up.



Kim Do-young will receive an additional 400 million won from last year's salary of 100 million won.



This is a 400% increase.



After hitting 38 home runs and stealing 40 bases last year, leading KIA to victory, Kim Do-young surpassed Lee Jung-hoo's fourth-year salary record by 110 million won.



[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers: "Now that I am no longer just a young player, I will live up to my salary and strive to become a player worth even 1 billion won, showing growth every year."]



