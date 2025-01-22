Ha Hyung-joo named sports hero
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Ha Hyung-joo, who won a judo gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and inspired the entire nation with hope, has been inducted as a sports hero of South Korea.
Ha expressed his honor and shared his aspirations as the chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.
[Report]
Ha Hyung-joo advanced to the semifinals by decisively defeating Japanese judo hero Mihara Masato twice.
With unstoppable momentum, Ha reached the finals and finally achieved his dream in LA in 1984.
["Korea's Ha Hyung-joo wins! Unanimous decision by all judges."]
At just 22 years old, he became an Olympic gold medalist, and a phone call with his family in his hometown dialect also became a topic of interest.
["(How do you feel?) Good. (Really? You worked hard.) Brother, you worked even harder supporting me. (Not at all.)"]
Following a grand welcome home parade, Ha Hyung-joo has been honored as a sports hero of South Korea for his contributions to national pride and bringing great joy to the people.
He is the 18th person to be inducted, following Sohn Kee-chung and Kim Sung-jip in 2011.
[Ha Hyung-joo/LA Olympic Gold Medalist: "I have long admired this award, and I believe it represents the recognition of many people."
Ha, who has been nurturing future talents at his alma mater Dong-A University, has been serving as the chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation since November last year, working for the development of sports in Korea.
[Ha Hyung-joo/Chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation: "We will support the expansion of (recreational) sports facilities and ensure that our elite athletes can fully demonstrate their abilities in various international competitions."]
His immediate priority is the successful launch of the nationalization of Sports Toto in July, while also pursuing sports pension reforms.
[Ha Hyung-joo: "We need to discuss this well with the relevant departments to make it a reality. (The maximum monthly pension for 33 years) has been 1 million won.)"]
In line with the foundation’s mission, Ha also plans to actively promote projects commemorating the Seoul Olympics.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ha Hyung-joo named sports hero
-
- 입력 2025-01-22 00:33:17
Ha Hyung-joo, who won a judo gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and inspired the entire nation with hope, has been inducted as a sports hero of South Korea.
Ha expressed his honor and shared his aspirations as the chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.
[Report]
Ha Hyung-joo advanced to the semifinals by decisively defeating Japanese judo hero Mihara Masato twice.
With unstoppable momentum, Ha reached the finals and finally achieved his dream in LA in 1984.
["Korea's Ha Hyung-joo wins! Unanimous decision by all judges."]
At just 22 years old, he became an Olympic gold medalist, and a phone call with his family in his hometown dialect also became a topic of interest.
["(How do you feel?) Good. (Really? You worked hard.) Brother, you worked even harder supporting me. (Not at all.)"]
Following a grand welcome home parade, Ha Hyung-joo has been honored as a sports hero of South Korea for his contributions to national pride and bringing great joy to the people.
He is the 18th person to be inducted, following Sohn Kee-chung and Kim Sung-jip in 2011.
[Ha Hyung-joo/LA Olympic Gold Medalist: "I have long admired this award, and I believe it represents the recognition of many people."
Ha, who has been nurturing future talents at his alma mater Dong-A University, has been serving as the chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation since November last year, working for the development of sports in Korea.
[Ha Hyung-joo/Chairman of the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation: "We will support the expansion of (recreational) sports facilities and ensure that our elite athletes can fully demonstrate their abilities in various international competitions."]
His immediate priority is the successful launch of the nationalization of Sports Toto in July, while also pursuing sports pension reforms.
[Ha Hyung-joo: "We need to discuss this well with the relevant departments to make it a reality. (The maximum monthly pension for 33 years) has been 1 million won.)"]
In line with the foundation’s mission, Ha also plans to actively promote projects commemorating the Seoul Olympics.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
-
-
심병일 기자 sbis@kbs.co.kr심병일 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.